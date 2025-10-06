Gulf Air Celebrates the Relaunch of Its Direct Flights to New York

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, celebrated the relaunch of its direct flights from Bahrain International Airport to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, marking a move that reflects the depth of the longstanding friendship and strategic cooperation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States of America.

This milestone event highlights the commitment of both countries to strengthening ties and strategic partnership, opening up new horizons for developing relations in various commercial, cultural, and tourism sectors. It also reinforces Gulf Air’s position as a key player in connecting Bahrain to global markets, further supporting economic growth and expanding opportunities for trade and cultural exchange between the two nations, thus bolstering Bahrain’s status as a vital aviation hub on the international map.

On this occasion, an official reception was held at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, attended by a select group of dignitaries and officials. Leading the guests were H.E. Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States; H.E. Ambassador Jamal Fares Alrowaiei, Permanent Representative of Bahrain to the United Nations in New York; and H.E. Ms. Sara Ahmed Buhejji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority. The event was also attended by members of the official Gulf Air delegation, along with senior representatives of JFK Airport management. The high-level attendance reflected the importance of the event and its role in enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During the ceremony, H.E. Shaikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Khalifa delivered a speech underscoring the strategic importance of resuming direct flights between Bahrain and New York, noting that this event represents a significant turning point in strengthening the historic partnership between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the United States. In her remarks, H.E. Ms. Sara Ahmed Buhejji highlighted that launching this direct route between Manama and New York marks a qualitative leap that reflects Bahrain’s growing stature on the global tourism map and opens broader prospects for strengthening ties with the U.S. market, in line with the goals of the Tourism Strategy 2022–2026.

Gulf Air also marked the launch of its first flight from Bahrain International Airport at a ceremony attended by H.E. Mr. Khalid Hussein Taqi, Chairman of Gulf Air Group; H.E. Ms. Elizabeth Litchfield, Deputy Ambassador of the United States to the Kingdom of Bahrain; Mr. Hussain Ahmed Shuail, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications for Civil Aviation Affairs; Ms. Sara Ahmed Buhejji, CEO of Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority; and a number of senior officials from Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport Company.

Gulf Air operates three weekly flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport, offering passengers convenient access to New York and connections to numerous destinations across the Americas. As Gulf Air continues to expand its network, the airline remains committed to providing exceptional service and enhancing connectivity between East and West, further solidifying Bahrain’s position as a vital center for international travel.