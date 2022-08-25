TB Asia, Asia’s Leading Travel Trade Show, organised by Messe Berlin (Singapore), has announced an exciting line-up of conference and keynote sessions for this year’s ITB Asia Conference.



The event is the premier knowledge hub for travel executives to be informed and inspired on the latest trends and development in travel.

Co-located with MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia, ITB Asia will once again be held as an in-person event from 19 – 21 October at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

“Go Big & Go Forward: Travel Industry on the Road to Recovery and Growth” will be the overarching theme for this year’s conference.



Tourism reopening across countries worldwide has been having a positive impact on global travel demand, and Asia Pacific is seeing a strong and growing pent-up demand for travel.

Travel and MICE businesses need to go big to tap on and maximise the growth potentials created by various trends in specific industry sectors and go forward to overcome the challenges in the market including the competition and also the global economy, said Katrina Leung, Managing Director of Messe Berlin (Singapore), the organiser of ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia and Travel Tech Asia.



The 2022 conference programme will have over 3840 minutes of high-powered content over 90 sessions during which over 160 leading industry leaders and innovators in 3 conference theatres discuss topics critical to the future of MICE, corporate travel, leisure travel and travel technology.

Top-notch Conference Partners: Strong commitment from the industry

The 15th instalment of the annual trade show and conference also welcomes several new and established conference partners including Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA), International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO) Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE).

Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA): Day Three, 21 October 2022

10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Knowledge Theatre

International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE): Day One, 19 October 2022

3.30 p.m. – 4.30 p.m. and Day Two, 20 October 2022, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., MICE Show Asia Theatre



International Association of Professional Congress Organisers (IAPCO): Day Three, 21 October 2022

12.30 p.m. – 1.30 p.m., MICE Show Asia Theatre

Meeting Professionals International (MPI): Day One, 19 October 2022

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. and Day Two, 20 October 2022, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m., MICE Show Asia Theatre

Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE): Day One, 19 October 2022

12 p.m. – 1 p.m., MICE Show Asia Theatre



Three conference theatres to host ITB Asia, MICE Show Asia & Travel Tech Asia conference sessions



ITB Asia 2022’s main stage will be the Knowledge Theatre, where industry experts and leaders share their thoughts and leadership visions on “The future of travel”, “New trends” and “Key issues facing the travel industry”.



MICE Show Asia will take place on the leading MICE & Corporate Travel conference stage. Speakers and partners from IAEE, IAPCO, ICCA, MPI, SITE and many more will discuss topics ranging from “MICE global trends” and “Sustainability and wellness in MICE” to sessions on topics, including “Inclusive: Events that embrace everyone”, “New Normal: New requirements, new contracts, new relationships” and “New era of Corporate Travel: How TMCs & tech companies are joining forces”.



Travel Tech Asia is the most important travel technology marketplace for digital travel leaders. This conference will feature a series of talks on “How technology is changing the way we travel and the need for companies to adapt to the changing trends” and “How the travel industry can leverage on technology to take their business to the next level”.