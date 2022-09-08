Adnec adopts new corporate identity to boost visibility

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) is rebranding and has unveiled a new corporate identity to increase the visibility of the group’s six main business sectors: Venues, Events, Hotels, F&B along with Services and Tourism.

Strengthening its position as a leading events and leisure tourism player in Abu Dhabi, Adnec Group maximises the social and economic benefits to Abu Dhabi’s business and tourism sectors through holistically managing a group of business entities that provide and maintain facilities and services according to the highest standards specialised in these vital sectors.

The new corporate identity also reflects the group’s refreshed vision and mission, as it seeks to expand both in business terms and geographically.

Crucial role

Adnec Group is playing a crucial role in driving Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification, positively supporting the evolving interests of businesses in the Emirate and across the UAE, while exploring new and innovative ways to showcase Abu Dhabi as a fast-growing and dynamic business and tourist destination.

A global hub for major events, Adnec centre has exceptional infrastructure, flexible teams and facilities to ensure long-term and sustainable development, along with key services through a number of companies specialised in Destination Management, catering, hotels and more.

Commenting on the rebranding, Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of Adnec Group, said: “The new corporate identity of the group reflects our strategy to diversify our operations by focusing on a number of promising economic and investment sectors in the business and leisure tourism industries and achieving integration among them, which will contribute to enhancing our competitiveness on regional and international levels. It will also aim to increase the direct and indirect contributions of the group’s business units, to achieve an added value to the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the country, in accordance with the aspirations and vision of our wise leadership for the next fifty years.”

Business entities

“Our rebranding showcases our group of leading business entities with business interests in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and London and Germany that perfectly align to our future growth plans across the UAE, Middle East and Europe. We bring business and leisure travellers together to create a valuable social and economic impact for Abu Dhabi, contributing to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism industry,” added Al Dhaheri.

Adnec Group encompasses a number of specialised companies that synergistically operate in six main business sectors. The first being Adnec Venues, which are filled with busy schedules of specialised events. The Group owns and operates three major international centres: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the Al Ain Convention Centre and ExCeL London.

The second business sector includes Adnec events, organising major events locally and internationally, with eight international shows organised by the group: the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX), the Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX), the Unmanned Systems Exhibition & Conference (UMEX), the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SIMTEX), the International Exhibition of National Security and Resilience (ISNR), the Global Media Congress, the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS), and Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition (ADIFE).

Adnec Hotels

The third business sector Adnec Hotels owns six major international hotels properties, which serve both business and leisure travellers: Aloft London ExCel, DoubleTree by Hilton London ExCel, Aloft Abu Dhabi, Andaz Capital Gate, Anantara Sir Bani Yas Island Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara. In addition to this, Adnec Hotels has a a stake in Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Park Rotana Abu Dhabi and Traders Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri.

Adnec Services, provides a wide range of customised solutions which include Design, Audio Visual Production, Stand Build, Main contracting, Printing, Graphics and Rigging to the event industry.

Adnec F&B provides catering and hospitality services across the UAE and recently acquired Etihad Airline

Catering Services

The sixth business sector Adnec Tourism, specialises in the leisure tourism sector and seeks to consolidate the standing of Abu Dhabi, the UAE and other markets in which the group operates, as leading tourist destinations, attracting the largest possible number of visitors from all over the world by providing unprecedented experiences that allow them to explore these destinations and enjoy their attractions.

These goals are achieved through Tourism 365, which includes Capital Travel, Capital Experience, Capital Holidays, Capital Drive.