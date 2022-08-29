Puerto Rico Set to Host Major Caribbean Travel Industry Gathering

Puerto Rico is set to play host to the largest travel marketing event in the Caribbean.

From Oct. 3-5, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association will hold its annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace event for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.

The event brings together regional suppliers and global suppliers in an unmatched gathering of travel industry leaders.

The CHTA says this year’s in-person event is already outpacing expectations.

“We have focused on attracting buyers from new locations, and they are delighted to attend an event where all of the Caribbean will be in one location,” said Whitt, who explained that buyers of MICE [Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions] and destination wedding experiences have also confirmed their participation.