HOME OF LUXURY by ITB Makes In-Person Debut at World’s Largest Travel Trade Show

The HOME OF LUXURY by ITB is celebrating its in-person debut at the World’s Largest Travel Trade Show ITB Berlin. It offers luxury tourism buyers and providers a unique environment and features networking events and meetings in a special atmosphere as well as panels and lectures at the ITB Berlin Convention

Exhibitors in this segment include Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Severin*s Resort & Spa, FUORITINERARIO and Quark Expeditions.

At the HOME OF LUXURY by ITB at the Marshall Haus, luxury tourism providers and buyers from around the world can look forward to an exclusive environment where they can experience the world of luxury tourism in completely new ways. This year, the luxury travel segment is celebrating its in-person debut at ITB Berlin, which will take place from 7 to 9 March on the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Numerous exhibitors representing luxury hotels are taking part, including the Spanish enterprise Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Severin*s Resort & Spa and SCHLOSS Fleesensee / BEECH Resort Fleesensee / MAREMÜRITZ Yachthafen Resort. Together with the Italian travel agency FUORITINERARIO, Quark Expeditions will also be represented at the Marshall Haus.

At the HOME OF LUXURY by ITB, providers of luxury accommodation, transport, services and products will provide a special glimpse of the luxury tourism market and a straightforward themed look at luxury forms of travel. At the Marshall Haus at Messe Berlin, four separate exhibition areas entitled The Garden, The Library, The Nest and The Gallery will be devoted to individual forms of luxury tourism. Participants can choose an individual atmosphere for meetings and business talks and can hold pre-arranged meetings and interviews and attend open networking events, panels and lectures.

Exclusive Meet the Media event with media members from the luxury & lifestyle markets

The open Meet the Media networking event will give luxury tourism providers an opportunity to meet and network with media members from the luxury & lifestyle markets in an informal and unique atmosphere.

The open networking event for media members will take place on Wednesday, 8 March 2023 from 2.30 to 5.30 p.m. and on Thursday, 9 March 2023 from 11.45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the exhibition areas The Garden, The Library and The Gallery at the Marshall Haus.

The official media partners of the HOME OF LUXURY by ITB are Connoisseur Circle, Luxury Wise and LuxusInsider. Other partners include Brandcraft and Schweizerische Hotelfachschule Luzern (SHL).

Full programme details and additional information can be found here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luxury tourism providers can register for the HOME OF LUXURY by ITB here. Luxury tourism buyers can register under this link: itb.com/itb-buyers-circle. As members of the ITB Buyers Circle, in addition to other benefits luxury tourism buyers have exclusive access to the HOME OF LUXURY luxury tourism segment.

Online accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023

As of now and subject to the guidelines on accreditation, media members and bloggers can register for ITB Berlin. After your application has been processed and approved you will receive an email with a PDF containing your ITB press accreditation, which you can print out.

Accreditation for ITB Berlin 2023

Please note: during ITB Berlin it will not be possible for press representatives to obtain accreditation at the press counters on the grounds. We therefore request you obtain accreditation online ahead of the event.