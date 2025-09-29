WTTC Welcomes Manfredi Lefebvre as New Chair at Global Summit Opening Ceremony

At the opening ceremony of its 25th Global Summit in Rome today, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) officially welcomed Manfredi Lefebvre, one of the most recognised names in Travel & Tourism, as its new Chair, succeeding Greg O’Hara, who has led the organisation since November 2023.



A visionary entrepreneur, Lefebvre is Executive Chairman of Heritage Group and Executive Chairman of Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group.



Lefebvre is a pioneer in luxury travel, transforming Silversea Cruises into a global leader, expanding its operations to more than 900 destinations before its sale to Royal Caribbean Group.



With more than four decades of experience, his influence extends across luxury travel, leisure, and diversified investments spanning biotechnology, energy transition, and real estate.



Reflecting on his tenure, outgoing Chair Greg O’Hara said: “It has been an incredible honour to serve as Chair of WTTC over the past two years, working alongside our Members to champion one of the world’s most dynamic sectors. Travel & Tourism is an extraordinary force for good, creating jobs, driving growth, and connecting people across cultures.



“I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and I know that under Manfredi’s leadership WTTC will continue to go from strength to strength. His vision, passion, and proven track record make him the ideal Chair to guide the Council into its next chapter.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Global Summit, Manfredi Lefebvre, said: “As I step into the role of WTTC Chair today, I am both honoured and invigorated. The World Travel and Tourism Council has been a cornerstone of our industry, championing resilience and progress. Travel is not just an industry; it is a profound passion that connects people.



“Together with our Members, I am committed to driving forward and responsible innovation, ensuring our sector not only recovers but thrives in the new world we are shaping. I extend my deepest gratitude to Greg for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment.”



Gloria Guevara, WTTC Interim CEO, added “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Greg for steering WTTC with distinction and warmly welcome Manfredi as WTTC’s new Chair.



“His unparalleled experience across cruise, leisure, luxury travel, and diversified investments will guide WTTC’s mission of realising the potential of Travel & Tourism globally, which is set for another record-breaking year, contributing $2.1TN to the global economy in 2025.”



Beyond his leadership in the Travel & Tourism sector, Lefebvre also holds senior positions across a wide range of companies and institutions. He serves as Vice-Chairman of Arqit Quantum, Global Senior Advisor at Rothschild & Co, and holds honorary diplomatic and cultural roles, including Honorary Consul of Ecuador in Monaco.



His contributions have been recognised with prestigious decorations including the Orders of Saint Charles and Grimaldi.



The event is hosted in partnership with the Italian Ministry of Tourism, ENIT (the Italian national tourist board), the Municipality of Rome, and the Lazio Region.



Other WTTC Partners include Antonio Lefebvre d’Ovidio Di Bolsonaro Philantrophy, Arsenale Spa, Chase Travel (JPMC), Giacomo Milano, MMGY, MSC Group, Terme di Saturnia, and Trip.com Group.