Get better health on every flying journey with Vietjet

As an airline with many routes connecting Vietnam to India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi), Vietjet accompanies the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to organize a series of activities in response to the International Yoga Day.

The activities are hoped to attract tourists from all over the world to come and see the beautiful places across Vietnam, spreading the spirit of positive living for a healthy and happy world.

The first International Yoga Day activity will take place on June 18 in Hanoi, starting a series of events in more than 35 provinces and cities across Vietnam, which are expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees at the beautiful places in Quang Ninh, Hai Phong, Quang Nam, Da Nang, Ho Chi Minh City and Phu Quoc.

Vietjet flights will also offer yoga activities with Indian yoga experts. Each Vietjet flight is more interesting and full of inspiration, providing positive energy for passengers.

Especially, from now until December 31, 2023, from 0:00 to 23:59 every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, a journey of relaxation, self-discovery with comfortable meditative travel is ready for passengers at from 0 VND at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app. The programme is applied on all international routes between Vietnam and India, Kazakhstan, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), Southeast Asia. The flight period is from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world’s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others