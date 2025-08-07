Get Away to Grand Cayman with New Spirit Airlines Service Set to Take Off from Fort Lauderdale

Spirit Airlines’ Guests can soon soak up the sun and sand on some of the most beautiful beaches in the Caribbean with new service launching to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The airline will begin the only nonstop flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) on Dec. 4, 2025, just in time for a winter trip to the tropics. Flights will operate three times per week on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Grand Cayman is a dream destination, and we look forward to offering our Guests new, affordable travel options to reach this island paradise,” said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. “This is a win for travelers across our network, who are gaining more access to top destinations in the Caribbean and Latin America as we continue to expand service from Fort Lauderdale.”

Guests in more than 30 destinations across Spirit’s network will be able to reach Grand Cayman via convenient one-stop connections in Fort Lauderdale. Spirit is the largest carrier at FLL and is scheduled to operate more than 100 peak day departures to more than 70 destinations by the end of 2025.

In Grand Cayman, travelers can swim with stingrays, snorkel or dive at colorful coral reefs or relax on the sun-soaked sands of Seven Mile Beach.

“We are delighted to welcome Spirit Airlines to Owen Roberts International Airport with the launch of their new nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale,” said Albert Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA). “This new route enhances connectivity to one of our key U.S. gateways and provides travelers with an affordable and convenient option to experience all that the Cayman Islands have to offer. We look forward to a strong partnership with Spirit as we continue to grow air access and support the development of tourism and business in the Cayman Islands.”

Introductory Fare

Guests traveling between Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Grand Cayman (GCM) can take advantage of special introductory fares starting at just $66* one way, including taxes and fees. The introductory fares are available for booking today on spirit.com, where travelers can browse flight details.

Spirit’s Elevated Guest Experience

Travelers can enjoy Spirit’s three travel options, which offer a seamless and enhanced travel experience at a great value, on their trip to Grand Cayman:

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.

Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was recently named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. Additionally, the airline’s Fit Fleet® was ranked one of the world’s youngest for 2025 by ch-aviation. Spirit also received the FAA’s Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on Aug. 5, 2025, through Aug. 11, 2025, and travel from Dec. 4, 2025, through Feb. 11, 2026. Blackout dates: Dec. 11, 2025, through Jan. 20, 2026. Subject to availability.