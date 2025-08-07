Aruba Launches Its First Voluntourism Campaign

While many companies offer paid volunteer days, better known as “Volunteer Time Off” (VTO), only one in three employees actually use it, according to Double the Donation. To help change that, Aruba is introducing Aruba VTO, a new initiative that invites travelers to save their PTO and instead use their VTO days for meaningful, purpose-driven experiences on the One Happy Island. Aruba VTO is a chance to give back while getting away with curated volunteer opportunities that connect guests with Aruba’s culture, community, and natural beauty.

Travelers are increasingly seeking experiences that create lasting impact and foster a deeper connection with their destination. As voluntourism gains momentum, blending leisure with purpose, Aruba VTO offers a timely opportunity to travel in a more meaningful way.

To help spread the word, Aruba has teamed up with social media’s favorite professional, Corporate Natalie, who recently took her own VTO in Aruba and inspiring others to do the same. During her stay, she rolled up her sleeves at a beach cleanup and spent time volunteering at the Aruba Donkey Sanctuary—experiencing firsthand how meaningful it can be to give back while getting away. From now through August 12, 2025, travelers can enter for a chance to win a custom “OOO” video from Natalie herself at www.aruba.com/VTO, because nothing says “I’m out of office” like a message from the corporate queen herself. Travelers can also download an official VTO request letter from Aruba at www.aruba.com/VTO, making it easy to plan their voluntourism escape while the One Happy Island handles the hard part… telling their boss.

“Aruba is more than just a beautiful destination, it’s a place where meaningful experiences and mindful travel go hand in hand,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “With Aruba VTO, we’re inviting guests to go beyond sightseeing and build a two-way connection with the island - one rooted in reciprocity, meaningful connection, and lasting impact. It’s a chance to experience Aruba with purpose, engage more deeply with our community, and be part of a shared promise to help preserve what makes our One Happy Island so special.”

Voluntourism Hotel Packages

Participating hotels across Aruba are offering thoughtfully designed packages that pair restorative stays with opportunities to give back. Starting today, travelers can visit aruba.com/VTO to book their Aruba VTO escape.

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort Aruba: Help protect Aruba’s coast with a beach cleanup and visit to the Donkey Sanctuary—plus breakfast at Passions on the Beach, sunset cocktails, and a sustainable welcome amenity.

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort: Support marine conservation through coral reef restoration, turtle nest monitoring, mangrove rehab, lionfish culling, and more.

Courtyard by Marriott Aruba Resort: Nestled within the Bubali Bird Sanctuary, guests can responsibly experience the island’s variety of birds through guided birdwatching, crafting, hands-on kids’ activities and more.

Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino: As part of The Service Stay package, guests will have the opportunity to volunteer at the Donkey Sanctuary and be treated with daily breakfast and spa treatments for two.

Hyatt Regency Aruba Resort Spa and Casino: This retreat-style package includes a beach cleanup, a private body scrub-making class with local aloe, plus dining, spa, and casino experiences.

Radisson Blu Aruba: Choose between caring for rescued animals at the Aruba Donkey Sanctuary or exploring San Nicolas street art and local cuisine. The package also includes a suite stay, private airport transfers, and a locally crafted welcome amenity.

TRYP by Wyndham Aruba: Join a Palm Beach cleanup before unwinding with a sunset sail, 4-course dinner, champagne welcome, and paddleboard rentals.

