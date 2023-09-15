Gerrit Gräf replaces Bill Keffer as GM at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites have appointed Gerrit Gräf as the new multi-property general manager. Gräf, with over two decades of Marriott experience replaces the much-respected Bill Keffer, who retired earlier in 2023.

Gräf’s Marriott journey began in 1996 as director of food & beverage at the Renaissance Cologne Hotel in Germany. He moved to the UAE in 2000, taking on the role of director of F&B at JW Marriott Hotel, later becoming general manager in three years.

After his success in Dubai, Gräf managed the Renaissance, Courtyard, and Marriott Executive Apartments complex in Doha. He also served as regional director of operations for South Asia, Malaysia, Australia, and the Maldives.

In 2014, Gräf led the opening of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit & Marriott Executive Apartments Sukhumvit Thonglor as multi-property general manager. He returned to the Middle East in 2015 as hotel manager for the opening of The Ritz-Carlton Jeddah and later became general manager at The Ritz-Carlton Riyadh.

In 2019, Gräf was appointed area vice president for Marriott’s Premium Select Brands for the UAE, overseeing 32 brands. His most recent role was multi-property general manager at several luxury properties in Doha.

“I am excited about my return to Dubai and honoured to take on this role, continuing my journey with Marriott in such a dynamic region,” said Gräf. “I’m committed to not only maintaining but elevating the exceptional standards these iconic properties are known for and leading the teams at JW Marriott Marquis Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites to create extraordinary guest experiences.”

Marriott said: “Gräf’s visionary leadership and dedication to excellence, combined with his extensive expertise in managing luxury properties within the Marriott portfolio, will undoubtedly usher in a chapter of unparalleled hospitality, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai and Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites.”