IATA Announces Theme and Co-Host Airline for World Financial Symposium and World Passenger Symposium

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced that ”Value Creation – Unlock the Potential” will be the theme of the joint World Financial Symposium (WFS) and World Passenger Symposium (WPS). The event will take place 25-26 October 2023 in Chicago, USA, with United Airlines as the co-host airline.

“With traffic levels virtually recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the industry is focused on rebuilding financial sustainability and the challenges of growth, particularly around infrastructure and passenger processes. Bringing these two events together reinforces that meeting customer expectations for air travel and achieving financial sustainability go hand in hand,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General.

“We’re excited to be co-host airline for the joint IATA World Financial Symposium and World Passenger Symposium. These are the industry’s cornerstone events for aviation finance, customer experience, distribution and payment professionals. As an airline committed to leadership and innovation in these areas, we look forward to joining the conversations in our hometown of Chicago, this October,” said Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO.

Highlights of WFS-WPS include the CEO Panel, which will feature Walsh and Adrian Neuhauser, President and CEO of Avianca.

In addition, five learning tracks across WPS and WFS will explore the Passenger Experience and Airport; Accessibility; Airline Retailing; Value Creation; and Protecting Value.

Sessions will include:

The pathway to Net Zero & real-world journeys to emission-free aviation

Value of ESG reporting

Digital identity – contactless travel

Aligning airport infrastructure to meet customer needs

Chief commercial officers on Modern Airline Retailing

How business travel can benefit from Modern Airline Retailing

Is the ecosystem ready for 100% offers and orders

The changing payments landscape

Leveraging technology to improve baggage handling

Green finance in the airline industry

Designing for accessible products and services

Safe transport of mobility devices

Other highlights of WFS-WPS:

Results of IATA’s 2023 Global Passenger Survey

Economic outlook

End-to-End Proof of Concept (POC) showcasing a seamless digital passenger experience from shop to fly.