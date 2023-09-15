New Unparalleled Elegance Awaits at The Standard, Hua Hin Villas

The Standard, Hua Hin, a beloved getaway nestled in a lush garden dreamscape, is excited to announce the addition of three exquisite villa categories to its exceptional beachside resort, providing guests with an even more luxurious experience.

Additionally, the villas are thoughtfully curated to provide a pet-friendly environment, ensuring that your furry companions can enjoy a memorable getaway as well.

Located in the heart of Hua Hin, The Standard, Hua Hin, continues to be a beacon of style and sophistication. With these new villa options, the property aims to offer guests an unforgettable escape where grandeur meets lush nature. Hotel guests can now experience the perfect blend of privacy and togetherness in these exceptional new villas.

Guests can immerse themselves in the tranquility of the Standard Pool Villa. Measuring 112 sqm for added comfort, accommodation includes a king-size bed with luxury linens, a lounge area with daybeds, armchairs, a minibar, a Bluetooth speaker, a large bathroom with a rain shower and tub, and a private pool. Maximum occupancy is up to three adults and a child, or two adults and two children.

Discover the epitome of opulence within the Plush Pool Villa. Spanning 121 sqm, this haven offers unrivaled privacy and indulgence. Featuring a regal king-size bed adorned with exquisite linens, an elegant lounge area with a table for leisurely moments, a well-stocked minibar for your refreshment, a state-of-the-art Bluetooth speaker for your audio pleasure, a lavish bathroom completes with a captivating crystal chandelier above the bathtub, and a private pool surrounded by inviting sun chairs. This villa accommodates a maximum of three adults and one child or two adults and two children.

Ideal for families or a group of friends, The Double Up Pool Villa offers two bedrooms, a Standard Pool Villa and a Canopy Villa that are located in the same building, and a generously sized private pool. Other amenities include daybeds and armchairs, rain showers and tub. Maximum occupancy is up to 4 adults and 2 kids.

Elevating the dream getaway in your very own villa, book directly on our website using the code ‘villavibes.’ Enjoy flat rates starting from THB 8,999 per night. With extra space to sprawl out, THB 1,000 in F&B credits for dining, and a daily cocktail hour to unwind, your stay is sure to be unforgettable. Book and stay between now and November 30, 2023, by visiting us at https://www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin/specials/villa-vibes-standard-hua-hin or email [email protected].