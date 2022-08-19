Germany Outbound Travel Significantly Improving

By 2024 outbound travel from Germany is expected to surpass the record numbers of pre-pandemic levels, with a total of 117.9 million Germans visiting other countries, according to recent data provided by German Source Tourism Insight

Besides, the same shows that Germans will once again be the main country in terms of international travel and tourism, SchengenVisaInfo.com reports.

According to the figures provided by the same source, in 2019, a total of 116.1 million Germans visited other countries, despite the fact the country’s economic sector was facing significant problems.

At the same time, the report shows that in 2024, the number of Germans travelling to other countries will reach 117.9.

Based on the data provided by ‘Germany Source Tourism Insight, 2022 Update’, Germany’s outbound tourism numbers decreased significantly compared to 2019 figures due to the spread of the Coronavirus and its new variants and the restrictions imposed to halt its further spread.

A total of 64.5 per cent decrease year-on-year from 116.1 million travellers in 2019 to a total of 41.2 million in 2020 before another decrease in 2021 to 40.4 million.

Germany has also welcomed a large number of internationals, despite the situation caused by the Coronavirus.

Besides, a recent report provided by the German Office for Statistics, Destatis, revealed that the number of nights spent by international visitors in Germany rose to 48.9 million in June, representing a total of 60.5 per cent increase compared to the corresponding time in the previous year.

The same revealed that the number of overnight stays reached pre-pandemic levels, being only 3.4 per cent below those levels.

In addition, the number of tourists spent by international passengers in Germany in May and June 2022 was quite similar to the pre-pandemic levels, implying a significant recovery of 2019 levels when travelling was limited as part of the efforts to halt the further spread of the Coronavirus and its new variants.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organisation, there have been reported a total of 31,666,475 cases of COVID-19 infection since the start of the pandemic, while a total of 146,030 people have died during the same period.

The same source shows that there have been a total of 183,133,264 vaccine doses in this country as of July 10.

In June, Germany removed all the restrictions imposed due to the Coronavirus in order to facilitate the travel process for arrival from all countries.