Find Your ‘Pomalo’ in Croatia

As the peak tourism season begins, many start their summer vacations, so the Croatian National Tourist Board marks this occasion launching a promotional campaign called Find your “Pomalo”. The aim of the campaign is to introduce travel and vacation enthusiasts to a lifestyle defined by the escape from the loud, hectic and stressful everyday life, carried out exclusively via social networks; namely TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Thus, video clips were created that bring users closer to the feeling of enjoying the moment, slowing down the pace and discovering the beauty of life. In other words, the desire is to show a “pomalo” way of life that everyone should experience and feel, at least occasionally.

“We are noticing an increased demand for local customs and a peaceful way of life, alongside authentic experiences, while the trend of slow travel is becoming increasingly popular. Guests want to get to know and experience the culture of the destination they are visiting, connect with unspoiled places, and quiet their own thoughts. Through this campaign we invite tourists to come, enjoy, and truly indulge in a vacation. We believe that many in our country will find their own version of “Slowly” and return home refreshed, rested, and full of impressions, which is ultimately the meaning of quality travel and a break from everyday routines,” said Kristjan Staničić, inviting everyone to join the campaign via social media and share their #findyourpomalo moments.

The campaign covers all the source markets important for the Croatian tourism and will be active until the end of August 2025. The main video of the campaign can be viewed at the link, as well as on the official YouTube profile of the Croatian National Tourist Board.