American Airlines rolls out biometric boarding at Dallas Fort Worth

American Airlines has begun using biometric boarding for customers departing from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

American customers traveling on select international departures from terminal D at the carrier’s largest hub can now enjoy additional convenience during the departure process.

Instead of scanning boarding passes, the new one-step facial recognition program will scan and verify a customer’s identity with United States customs and border protection in seconds at the gate.

With this new process, no customer biometrics will ever be stored.

As the largest carrier at Dallas Fort Worth, American offers 91 daily international departures to 63 destinations worldwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airline plans to expand biometric boarding to nearly 75 international gates throughout terminals A, B, C and D by the end of this year.

“American is committed to ensuring that DFW remains a premier gateway,” said Cedric Rockamore, vice president of Dallas Fort Worth International hub operations at American.

“As its largest hub, implementing new technology like biometric boarding gives us the opportunity to enhance the airport experience in partnership with CBP.

“This new technology allows us to provide a more seamless and modern experience for both our customers and team members.”

When customers begin the boarding process, the facial recognition program will scan an image of their face and send it to an existing cloud-based CBP database.

The system then instantly matches the image against the passport photo already on file with CBP, and, if it sends back a yes, the customer is cleared to board within seconds at the gate.

Otherwise, the agent will simply manually clear the customer using the regular clearance process.

American implemented a biometric boarding program at Los Angeles International Airport earlier this year.