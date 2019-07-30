Gatwick security staff strike suspended

Strikes by security workers at Gatwick airport have been suspended after an improved pay offer was made.

The 130 members of Unite who are employed by ICTS (UK) to scan passengers’ luggage for explosive materials and other dangerous and prohibited materials, were due to stage a 48-hour strike from Saturday morning.

A further four-day strike had been called to begin on Tuesday, August 20th.

However, both have now been cancelled.

Following what United called “extremely productive pay talks” today, an improved pay offer has been made.

Members will now be balloted on the improved offer - with a recommendation to accept.

As part of the pay talks ICTS (UK) has made a commitment to become a fully accredited real living wage employer, the first company at Gatwick airport to make this move.

Unite regional officer, Jamie Major, said: “Today’s pay talks were extremely productive, and the new pay offer will be balloted on by members.

“The commitment by ICTS to become a real living wage employer is welcome and Unite will be applying pressure to other Gatwick employers to follow suit.

“Following this pay offer it is hoped that there will be more harmonious industrial relations with ICTS moving forward.”