Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah launches Pearl Club

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has launched Pearl Club, an exclusive new executive lounge.

Paving the way with the first concept of its kind in the United Arab Emirates, the location is set to welcome elite guests from this month.

The facility is designed to offer an extraordinary club lounge experience with exclusive services and amenities, in a luxury space that blends national heritage with modern opulence.

Exuding a sense of luxury in an inspirational setting, the Pearl Club promotes exclusivity coupled with panoramic views of the iconic Palm Jumeirah.

Available to book for guests residing in the Pearl Club rooms and suites, Waldorf Astoria Suites, Chairman’s Suite, and Royal Suite; the Pearl Club offers a host of special privileges coupled with elite service.

Pearl Club guests will have access to a travel concierge ahead of arrival, private check-in and check-out at the Pearl Club, a dedicated personal club concierge and exclusive access to the Pearl Club floor via a special keycard.

Select categories will also receive complimentary usage of the hotel’s luxurious Bentley to select destinations.

Pampering guests with extra special touches, Pearl Club members are also welcome to enjoy the lounge’s complimentary dining, inclusive of a continental breakfast, afternoon tea, free-flowing beverages, all-day refreshments, plus evening cocktails with hors d’oeuvres, not to mention a 20 per cent off when dining at the hotel’s contemporary Italian restaurant, Social By Heinz Beck.

In preparation for a good nights’ rest, members can also request a choice of Neom fragrances upon turndown to help de-stress, relax or lift their mood.

The Pearl Club pays homage to the UAE’s rich pearl diving heritage whilst providing an authentic and luxurious experience.

This history is brought to life through its design and soft furnishings, with ancient maps, photography and artefacts, illustrating the region’s iconic history and providing guests with an immersive, cultural experience during their stay.

The Pearl Club will take Waldorf Astoria’s True Waldorf Service to a new level, with every detail taken care of by the dedicated concierge team.

This will allow guests to truly relax and make more time for creating unforgettable moments during their stay.