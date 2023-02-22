Gastón Acurio’s Globally Renowned Restaurant, La Mar Opens Its Doors At Atlantis The Royal

One of the world’s leading Peruvian restaurants, La Mar by Peru’s most influential chef Gastón Acurio, has officially opened its doors at the newly launched, ultra-luxury destination resort, Atlantis The Royal.

Hailing from Lima, La Mar celebrates the authentic and diverse flavours of Peruvian gastronomy, inviting diners to tour through Peru’s incredible cultural and culinary diversity ranging from traditional seafood cebiche to whole fish cooked in a charcoal fired oven.

Located at mezzanine lobby level in Atlantis The Royal and overlooking the Skyblaze fountain, as guests approach the restaurant, they are greeted by two floor-to-ceiling oxidised copper doors traditionally found at the entrance of one of Peru’s many temples. With a casual elegance and easy-going vibe, guests can choose to take a seat on the large open terrace or at the bustling cebiche bar, where Acurio’s team of expert chefs freshly prepare marinated fish as well as tiraditos, causas and display the daily arrivals of seafood and whole fish. During the evening those dining on the terrace can overlook and gaze at the outstanding Skyblaze fountain, the world’s first water and fire water fountain show.

La Mar’s menu takes diners on a deep dive into traditional Peruvian seafood dishes, which is anchored by Acurio’s celebrated Peruvian cebiche. Guests can explore a wide range of different cebiches from traditional cilantro, lime, and red onions to more unique creations such as nori and daikon. A classic homestyle dish of Peruvian cuisine, that of course has a Gastón Acurio twist, is the selection of sharable causas, a creamy potato gateau, topped with the freshest seafood. The long list of superb signatures also includes tiraditos, a spicy and flavourful raw sashimi dish, which pays homage to the influence of Japanese cuisine on the Peruvian cuisine; as well as the authentic Peruvian street food anticuchos, which is comprised of grilled marinated meat, a spicy salsa and Peruvian chilli paste. Those who prefer seafood can opt for the prawns and cult-favourite, octopus options.

To complete the experience, La Mar is home to a comprehensive cocktail menu which is built around Pisco, the national drink of Peru, and goes beyond the classics like the Pisco Sour to feature a dozen specialized cocktails including the Chilcano with Pisco, ginger beer, lime juice, and angostura bitters. Traditional Peruvian beverages such as Chicha Morada, made of purple corn, spices, and fruit, and Inca Kola provide a non-alcoholic alternative.

Gastón Acurio comments, “Dubai is perhaps one of the cities with the greatest gastronomic activity in the world. The best restaurants and the most renowned chefs can be found in Dubai sharing their proposals and concepts with cosmopolitan diners who value and enjoy gastronomy as an activity that unites people and cultures. In that sense, it is an honour to be present with a Peruvian culinary embassy and join the different Peruvian restaurants that today represent us in Dubai. I look forward to welcoming guests to La Mar and having them experience the true flavours of Peru.”

Timothy Kelly, Executive Managing Director, Atlantis Resorts and Residences comments: “La Mar by Gastón Acurio will be a very special addition to not only Atlantis The Royal but the dining scene in Dubai. I am certain guests will embrace the opportunity to discover Peru through Acurio’s fresh ingredients and recipes; and we are equally proud to welcome a restaurant that operates with sustainability at its core. We look forward to Gastón Acurio joining the likes of Costas Spiliadis, Gordon Ramsay, Nobu Matsuhisa, Heston Blumenthal, José Andrés and Ariana Bundy, further enhancing the Atlantis Dubai’s positioning as the culinary destination in the region.”

Synonymous with his country’s cuisine and largely responsible for having successfully brought the nation’s fare to the global stage, Gastón Acurio opened his first restaurant in 1994 and began transforming Lima into the culinary capital of South America. Now with over 50 restaurants worldwide, including three in the USA, Acurio has won the hearts and stomachs of worldwide food lovers with his unparalleled cebiche, unique Peking-style guinea pig pancake, and desserts inspired by his childhood. In 2018 Acurio was awarded The Diners Club Lifetime Achievement Award, regarded as one of the most prestigious accolades in the world of gastronomy. His flagship restaurant won the No.1 spot on the inaugural Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2013 and has held a place on The World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2011.

La Mar is open daily from 6pm until 11pm. To find out more about La Mar or to make a reservation log onto https://www.atlantis.com/dubai/dining/la-mar or call + 971 4 462 900. Alternatively, check us out on social media @lamardubai