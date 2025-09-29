Future Hospitality Summit showcases Albania’s array of hospitality investment opportunities

Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World is showcasing Albania’s wide and diverse range of hospitality investment opportunities with a dedicated pavilion highlighting the country’s fast-growing tourism sector, sustainable vision and plans to become a year-round, multi-sector tourism destination.

The Albania Pavilion, presented by the Territorial Development Agency, will promote the country’s ambitious hospitality initiatives and Albania’s vision as one of Europe’s most rapidly growing business and leisure travel destinations, driven by the National Tourism Strategy 2025-2030.

In the first half of 2025, 4.76 million foreign visitors travelled to Albania – up 5% on 2024 – with overnight stays reaching 3 million, an increase of almost a third. Albania welcomed 11.7 million international tourists in 2024, and visitor spending is predicted to reach US$6.8 billion by 2034, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

The Albania Pavilion is one of several dedicated Country Pavilions at FHS World 2025, including Italy, The Maldives and Philippines.

Jonathan Worsley, Chairman of the Bench, organiser of FHS World, said: “Our Country Pavilions are rather like a mini expo, shining the spotlight on specific destinations and presenting investors with a wealth of opportunities with a high ROI. With more than 40 percent of FHS World delegates actively seeking new projects, we have dedicated substantial space to these unique pavilions for 2025. It will be all eyes on Albania as the country debuts at FHS World, and we look forward to showcasing its exciting range of investment offerings.”

Albania’s tourism growth is built on three pillars: authenticity, sustainability and diversification. Already renowned for its stunning coastline and dramatic landscapes, Albania is expanding into cultural, eco, adventure, and agrotourism to become a year-round destination. The cruise sector is making waves too, with record arrivals in 2024-2025.

Albania presents investment opportunities across luxury resorts, marinas, coastal infrastructure, and a growing range of tourism sectors, with investors benefiting from lower VAT on hospitality services, 10-year exemptions from profit and property tax, and exemption from infrastructure tax. State land is also available for strategic projects. This, combined with Albania’s young, multilingual skilled workforce and strong focus on sustainability, the country one of the region’s most competitive emerging markets.

Mr.Blendi Gonxhja, Minister of Culture, Tourism and Sports, said: “With an expanding infrastructure, a focus on eco-friendly practices and sustainability policies in line with EU standards, Albania is shifting from seasonal, low-cost tourism to a high-value, all-season economy, ensuring balanced growth that benefits visitors, investors, and local communities alike. We are proud to seize the opportunity to get in front of investors who want to be part of Albania’s future and can’t wait to unveil our offerings at FHS World this October.”

Under its tourism strategy, Albania’s accommodation capacity is set to grow 8% annually, with overnight stays rising 13%. Recently opened flagship projects include the US$41 million, 500 room Gran Meliá Durrës and the US$51 million MGallery Palasë. Key upcoming developments include the US2.4 billiion Durrës Yachts & Marina by Eagle Hills and the planned US41.6 billion Sazan Island project.

Vlora International Airport will open in 2026, along with the Hyatt Regency & Residences Tirana, InterContinental Tirana by IHG, and Radisson Individuals Borsh.

Visit futurehospitality.com/world/country-pavilions for more details, and Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Homepage for all things FHS World.