IHG Hotels & Resorts signs third Vignette Collection in Germany

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, announces the signing of Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen, Vignette Collection, in Germany. Owned by Dana Qadir and to be managed by IHG, the property joins the recently signed Bristol Berlin and Alte Post in Reit im Winkl, becoming the third Vignette Collection signed in Germany - reinforcing and strengthening IHG’s luxury portfolio in the German market.

Since launching in 2021, Vignette Collection has appealed to owners looking to quickly benefit from IHG’s industry-leading enterprise, whilst retaining the hotel’s unique character, style, and name. In just three years, Vignette Collection has surpassed the halfway point in its decade-long target to attract 100 hotels by 2030.

Located in Eltville-Erbach, the hotel benefits from a scenic village in the infamous “Rheingau” wine region at the Rhine River, close to Wiesbaden and Mainz. The town is only 35km away from Frankfurt International Airport and is well connected to motorways. Eltville is also home to the Rheingau Music Festival - one of Europe’s largest music festivals with over 100,000 visitors annually.

The hotel currently has 53 rooms and suites, three restaurants and bars, nine meeting rooms (totalling 380sqm) and a wellness area, with a view for potential expansion.

Mario Maxeiner, Managing Director Northern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are delighted to partner with Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen whose dedicated investment and shared vision for this unique property exemplify a commitment to excellence. Together, we will thoughtfully reposition the hotel, preserving its unique character and ensuring it enhances our collection while honouring its distinctive surroundings.

“Since its launch, Vignette Collection has sought to redefine boutique hospitality across Europe – and as IHG’s inaugural collection brand, it is setting new standards for personalised guest experiences. As we look to steadily increase IHG’s luxury and lifestyle portfolio in one of IHG’s priority markets, Germany, we are delighted to see the role Vignette Collection is playing, having signed two properties just months apart in Berlin, and now, Reinhartshausen.”

Hevar Berzenji, Owner of the Operating Company of Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen says: “We are delighted about the partnership with IHG Hotels & Resorts and our inclusion in the Vignette Collection. Together, we will successfully continue the story of this historic property. Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen, Vignette Collection will become a place where indulgence and hospitality merge in perfect harmony. The new design is inspired by the personality of the castle’s most famous resident, Princess Marianne of Oranien-Nassau. Nestled among the picturesque vineyards of the Rheingau and located directly on the Rhine, the hotel is the ideal starting point to discover this remarkable region. With IHG, we will unlock the full potential of our property and offer our guests unique and authentic experiences at the highest level.”

Bardo-Maria Feuring of Feuring Hotelconsulting GmbH in Mainz emphasizes: “By successfully facilitating the management agreement for the Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen, we have achieved an important milestone. We are particularly pleased that the property – together with its sister hotel, Bristol Berlin, Vignette Collection – is embarking on a promising future as part of IHG’s Vignette Collection. In doing so, the rich heritage of both hotels will be carried forward within an internationally renowned brand family.”

Vignette Collection represents a curation of distinct hotels, demonstrating diversity and discovery and combines each property’s individual identity with the brand’s promise of ‘A Means For Good’ and Memorable Rituals. The brand offers a compelling way for owners of one-of-a-kind hotels to benefit from IHG’s powerful enterprise offering and global scale.

Hotel Schloss Reinhartshausen, Vignette Collection will join a growing portfolio of IHG properties in Germany, with 171* open hotels and a further 65* in development – across ten brands (InterContinental, Kimpton, Hotel Indigo, voco hotels, Ruby Hotels, Crowne Plaza, Garner Hotels, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn and Candlewood Suites).