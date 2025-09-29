Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection Survey Reveals Americans Crave More Quality Time

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection today released the Time Rich Report, a national consumer survey designed to examine how people perceive and manage one of their most valuable resources – time. Conducted in collaboration with Wakefield Research, the study explores the connection between current definitions of “quality time” and perceptions about travel and the powerful role it plays in helping people reconnect with loved ones, with self, and with what’s important.

When it comes to quality time, the report reveals that a vast majority of Americans conceptualize it as meaningful moments spent with those they care about, and most are seeking more of it. Specifically, 82% of Americans feel they aren’t getting enough time with the people who matter most, suggesting a widespread desire to forge deeper connections with others. At the same time, 62% of survey respondents say they consider travel to be quality time. Whether reconnecting as a couple, bonding as a family, or simply recharging, respondents expressed a clear desire for purposeful travel moments that allow them to join with others and find meaning in the journey.

“Our first-ever Time Rich Report shows that travel is about much more than getting away – it’s about arriving at powerful moments and shared experiences,” said Ana Tomicevic, vice president, global brand leader, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection. “For the travel industry, these findings suggest the need for a strong focus on creating strategies and delivering services that maximize quality time and reduce planning headaches and distractions for guests, all while allowing connections and personal time to flourish. This approach is already central to Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection and our more than 140 all-inclusive resorts, and we will be amplifying our mission with new programs and an exciting partnership with global mindfulness pioneer Deepak Chopra, M.D.”

The results of the survey clearly demonstrate the frustrations that individuals, couples, and families face in their daily lives and in the routine management of their time. But the data also highlights shifting traveler priorities and the role travel plays in reclaiming quality time:

Family First, Devices Second: The Need for More Intentional Time

Parents are stretched thin. According to the survey, 86% say they are lacking quality time and, on average, are spending nearly as much time on devices as with their kids. At the same time, if money were no object, 42% would take a dream trip with their family, believing in the power of travel to bring everyone together.

Reclaiming Romance, One Trip at a Time

31% of couples say they don’t get enough time together, while 84% report that time away together had a positive effect even after they returned home, suggesting that the post-vacation glow is real.

The New Self-Care – Solo Travel with Purpose

Loneliness is rising, with 55% of respondents saying they feel lonely, and just half saying they had a meaningful conversation in the last week. But at the same time, travel offers a solution. 50% say simply planning a trip boosts their mood, and 1 in 4 would travel alone or with friends.

Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is leveraging the Time Rich Report findings into a new portfolio-wide campaign, “Time Here Is Worth More.” Offering enhanced services and experiences that help guests achieve greater presence and more intentional time away, the campaign aims to help guests focus on their personal journeys and the joy of forging deeper connections with others.

In addition, the Inclusive Collection is collaborating with Deepak Chopra, M.D., who serves as a member of Hyatt’s new Wellbeing Collective Advisory Board, to complement its robust in-resort experiences. Chopra brings an informed perspective – one that inspired the creation of “Mindful Moments,” a series of offerings with tools like DeepakChopra.ai, which are designed to help guests at Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection resorts feel grounded and reflective during their stay.

“Time is more than just a measure; it reflects what we value,” said Deepak Chopra, M.D. “Through this collaboration with Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection, we’re offering travelers tools to be more intentional, equipping them with practices that leave a positive impact to last long after their vacation ends.”

With resorts across Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America, and Europe, Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection is a portfolio of brands redefining the all-inclusive experience with immersive stays, unlimited programming, and the kind of endless hospitality that travelers crave. With thoughtfully curated family-friendly offerings to adult-only options, the portfolio offers a distinctive experience for every stage of life and stay occasion.

To access the full Time Rich Report, explore on-site programming, and book your next stay, please visit www.HyattInclusive.com.

*The survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,000 nationally representative U.S. adults ages 18 and older, between June 11 and June 17, 2025, using an email invitation and an online survey