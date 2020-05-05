Full agenda revealed ahead of second Hospitality Tomorrow event

Bench Events has announced the line-up for the second episode of its global virtual conference, Hospitality Tomorrow, taking place on May 12th.

The immersive programme will feature nine hours of content delivered by over 50 global hospitality leaders and will follow the sun around the globe with a focus on five key markets.

It will start at 06:00GMT with a session on Asia and ending at 16:00GMT with a focus on North America.

Powered by Bench Digital, Hospitality Tomorrow was launched to support the hard-hit international hospitality community during Covid-19, by offering a virtual conference platform that provides knowledge, facilitates information sharing and connects the industry.

The first episode took place on April 7th and attracted 5,323 virtual attendees from 128 countries.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events, said: “After the launch of Hospitality Tomorrow last month, over one thousand attendees responded to our survey and said: ‘let’s do it again’ as we need to assess the changes in our world and people - operationally, financially, and psychologically.

“We will continue the conversation next week in the second episode of Hospitality Tomorrow, to understand where, when and how signs of recovery can be anticipated and the role of travel and tourism in accelerating momentum for recovery. It’s crucial that we rebuild confidence in the global hospitality community.”

Special advisor to the secretary general of UNWTO, Anita Mendiratta, will be co-hosting the event with Jonathan Worsley and will kick off the first market focus on Asia in conversation with Pansy Ho, chairperson of the Global Tourism Economy Research Centre.

“We are incredible fortunate to have Pansy with us next week as one of the world’s most visionary leaders in tourism and hospitality.

“In our market focus on Asia, we will be looking Macau’s remarkable growth story, the impact of the Covid-19 crisis and the support of the hospitality community, and discuss how the destination is re-engineering the future in line with traveller needs and expectations with regard to health security in social spaces,” said Mendiratta.

After Asia, the conference content shifts west, and Hospitality India will kick off with a ‘View from the top’ panel discussion with Puneet Chhatwal, chief executive Indian Hotels Company, Neeraj Govil, senior vice president for south-Asia at Marriott International, and Vijay Thacker, managing director of Hortwath HTL India.

This is followed by a market focus on the Middle East, which includes a session on industry collaboration in the UAE, moderated by Gerald Lawless, ambassador for the World Travel & Tourism Council and advisory board member of Expo 2020 Dubai, in conversation with Marwan Jassim Al Sarkal, executive chairman of Sharjah Investment & Development Authority Shurooq, Raki Phillips, chief executive of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority and Ali Shaiba, executive director of marketing and communications of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi.

The full programme is now live on the Hospitality Tomorrow website and the stellar line-up of 50+ speakers can be found here.

Hospitality Tomorrow Europe and America will provide insight into the political and diplomatic landscape in both Europe and the US and the implications of the world post lockdown, and will take a deep dive into the influence of technology on the world during and post Covid-19 and the likely impact this crisis will have on the world economy.

The immersive conference experience will feature nine hours of interactive content and essential industry insights by global speakers on the main ‘live’ stage and in break-out sessions and roundtables, as well as live face-to-face networking and a virtual expo hosted by the event sponsors.

Hospitality Tomorrow is organised by global event organiser Bench Events, which has a track record of organising premium hotel investment forums across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

As well as offering engaging content and outstanding speakers, Bench Events’ conferences provide an essential networking venue for the global hospitality investment industry. Bench Events has achieved a reputation for attracting serious hotel investors, major developers, leading financiers, and C-level hotel executives.

