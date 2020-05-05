Atlantis, the Palm partially reopens in wake of Covid-19 outbreak

Atlantis, the Palm has partially reopened for daily dinner services at select restaurants, with a number of retail outlets in the Avenues also now welcome guests.

Guests will be able to enjoy lunch and dinner at Bread Street Kitchen & Bar (12:00-21:00), dinner at Hakkasan and Nobu (18:00-21:00) and Seafire Steakhouse & Bar (17:00-21:00).

Visitors are advised to book their dining experience before arriving to the resort, and they will be able to access the restaurants and retail outlets through the Avenues entrance only.

Abiding with Dubai government rules related to the opening of retail shops, disinfection and social distancing form the crux of Atlantis guidelines.

Additionally, all restaurants will operate within the guidelines and protocols as advised by the Dubai government and Atlantis, the Palm’s standards for hygiene and cleanliness will remain a number one priority at this time.

There will also be a limit of 30 per cent occupancy for each restaurant, a minimum of two-metres between diners and an increase in cleaner staffing numbers to ensure the elevated cleaning and sanitisation continues to take place in all public areas.

Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai, added: “We have diligently worked with the government authorities to ensure Atlantis, the Palm is setting the benchmark for guest safety during this time.

“We have collaborated with the relevant authorities to ensure we maintain the highest level of precautionary health and safety measures, in addition to their standard hygiene cleaning practices.

“We are pleased to welcome guests back to our restaurants and retail spaces during the holy month of Ramadan, but we will only continue to do so with the health and safety of our community in mind.

“We are fully supportive of all the directives put into place by UAE authorities and will continue to monitor the situation and to update our policies accordingly.

“We will open further outlets and attractions such as Atlantis, Aquaventure once we have the greenlight to do so.”

Additionally, ShuiQi spa will also be partially open for hair and nail appointments only, with access via the West Tower for guests with salon bookings.