Wizz Air to launch five new routes to Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air has announced five new routes from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The routes will connect the capital of United Arab Emirates with Budapest and Bucharest from June, with Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia to be added from September.

The routes are subject to aviation activities being resumed in the respective countries.

This announcement supplements the agreement in March formalising the establishment of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a local airline based in Abu Dhabi in partnership between Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and Wizz Air.

Wizz Air’s first airline established outside of Europe, it is expected to begin operations later this year.

József Váradi, chief executive of Wizz Air Holdings, said: “Today’s announcement underpins our long-term dedication to bringing low fares combined with a high-quality onboard experience to ever more customers in Abu Dhabi.

“I am delighted that our operations at Abu Dhabi International Airport will begin in June, subject to lifting the travel bans, connecting the capital of the United Arab Emirates with five major cities of Central and Eastern Europe as Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia.

“We are convinced that our passengers will appreciate the convenient flight schedules, the easy online booking system and the wide range of tailor-made travel options Wizz Air offers.”

Abu Dhabi is Wizz Air’s newest destination, attracting many passengers from five major cities of four biggest countries of central and eastern Europe.

These services will be the first direct routes between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia adding an almost 220 thousand seat capacity to the airline’s Abu Dhabi network per year.

Shareef Al Hashmi, acting chief executive of Abu Dhabi Airports Company, commented: “Wizz Air’s new routes to Budapest, Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia highlights our commitment to connecting Abu Dhabi with the most sought-after global destinations.”