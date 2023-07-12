Fujita Kanko’s HOTEL TAVINOS Launches New Perks for Guests

HOTEL TAVINOS, a leading Japanese hospitality company Fujita Kanko’s latest hotel brand, launched a new program for its staying guests, free local walking tours.

TAVINOS currently operates in three premier urban locations, Asakusa and Hamamatsucho in Tokyo and Kyoto, all surrounded by tourist attractions and hidden local gems. Each hotel’s knowledgeable Japanese/English-speaking staff leads the 90-minute tour, a perfect introduction to the neighborhood. They are currently offered every Sunday at Kyoto, on the second and fourth Wednesdays at Asakusa, and the second and fourth Sundays at Hamamatsucho.

For more details including times and reservations, contact each hotel: https://hoteltavinos.com/en/

HOTEL TAVINOS, created for adventure-seeking millennials and like-minded active travelers from around the world, emphasizes affordability and functionality in style with state-of-the-art technologies and eye-popping Japanese “Manga” covering the entire hotel interiors. Designed for travelers to meet and mingle with fellow travelers, they serve as ideal bases to explore Tokyo/Kyoto and gather information to travel beyond. Spacious lobby areas function as co-working spaces. Also, watch parties are organized for sports fans with large monitors in the lobbies. Drinks and snacks are available for purchase at all locations as well. In addition, each hotel hosts various seasonal events including Japanese traditional celebrations.

According to Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) statistics, international arrivals to Japan have significantly increased since Japanese government finally started lifting its COVID-19 border control measures in October 2022. The remainder of measures was completely lifted in May 2023.

“We see not only a new surge of visitors but also more diversified styles of visits,” says Yoshihiro Ise, Fujita Kanko’s President & CEO. “TAVINOS showcases our creativity, and we try coming up with unique offerings.”

For those who intend to explore Japan further, Washington Hotel and Hotel Gracery properties are located throughout the country. Fujita Kanko also operates traditional inns with hot springs, resorts and glamping facilities.

For more information, visit https://fujita-kanko.com/properties/