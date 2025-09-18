From Bazaars to Baklava - Luxury Escapes Unveils New Signature Series Tour to Hotspot Turkey

Leading Australian travel company Luxury Escapes has announced a new Signature Series tour to Türkiye, as booking demand for the destination takes off.



According to Luxury Escapes data, there has been a year-on-year increase in not only hotel bookings, but also flights and tour bookings to Türkiye, in the first six months of 2025.

The demand inspired the newest Signature Series one-off tailored tour offering of a 12-day trip to 11 cities. The tour will be hosted by celebrated chef and TV personality Shane Delia and local expert guides, taking in cultural and historical sights, as well as tailored food experiences such as a visit to the famed Istanbul spice markets, fine dining restaurant and street food.



Luxury Escapes Co-Founder and CEO, Adam Schwab, says Türkiye is one of the world’s most sought-afterdestinations.

“Today there’s growing curiosity to experience the country beyond its history and to get amongst its food, culture and natural beauty. The Turkish Riviera is fast becoming a serious contender to the French Riviera, with A-listers like Jennifer Lopez regularly holidaying there.”



He added, “This Signature Series tour captures the full spectrum of what Türkiye has to offer from Istanbul’s bustling streets to the serenity of Pamukkale’s thermal springs and the modern charm of Canakkale.”

A long-time advocate for Turkish cuisine, Shane Delia has travelled to Türkiye three times, and one of those times, devoted an entire TV series to its food culture.



“Turkish food is one of my absolute favourite cuisines. It is a diverse melting pot of the history and regional landscape of the Ottoman Empire that has hugely impacted neighbouring countries and global food cultures,” said Delia.



Signature Series: Exclusive Best of Türkiye Tour with Celebrity Chef & Maha Founder Shane Delia Highlights:

• Step back in time at the ancient city of Ephesus, home to the Temple of Artemis – one of the Seven

Wonders of the Ancient World

• Visit Gallipoli’s ANZAC Cove and battlefields, guided by local historians

• Discover the mythical ruins of Troy and the famous Trojan Horse replica

• Explore the surreal fairy chimneys and open-air museum of Cappadocia

• Soak in the mineral-rich thermal springs of Pamukkale

• Cruise along the Bosphorus Strait, the waterway separating Europe and Asia

• Stay in boutique luxury hotels, including a panoramic cave hotel in Göreme

The Türkiye Signature Series Tour is priced from AUD $6,199 per person including all internal transfers, luxury accommodation, behind-the-scenes guided tours, select meals, and exclusive access to culinary experiences curated and personally hosted by Shane Delia.