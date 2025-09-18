Park Hyatt Sydney Reimagines Christmas: A Sun-Soaked Celebration by the Harbour

Park Hyatt Sydney is inviting guests to celebrate the festive season on the very edge of Sydney Harbour. Moving away from the traditional snowy narrative, the hotel’s Summer Starts with Christmas campaign highlights the distinctiveness of a harbourside Australian Christmas, where long lunches, chilled Champagne, and sparkling waters set the scene.

Celebrate Christmas by the Harbour

Available for stays between 1 – 27 December 2025, Park Hyatt Sydney’s festive stay package offers the perfect blend of luxury and seasonal cheer. This exclusive experience includes:

Overnight accommodation in a guestroom or suite with uninterrupted harbour views

Full breakfast for two served in The Dining Room, overlooking the Sydney Opera House

Valet parking for one vehicle

A limited edition Park Hyatt Sydney tote bag filled with summer essentials valued at AUD 300

Designed to celebrate the way Australians experience Christmas, outdoors by the water and with a sense of relaxed elegance, this package captures the essence of Sydney during its most vibrant season.

“Christmas in Australia has always been different. Here, it’s the sound of waves and long summer days,” says Samuel Dabinett, General Manager of Park Hyatt Sydney. “Our hotel embraces this distinction, offering guests a refined way to experience the festive season that is both authentically Australian and uniquely Park Hyatt.”

A Limited Edition Summer Kit

As part of the campaign, guests will receive a bespoke Park Hyatt Sydney tote stocked with seasonal luxuries including a signature Park Hyatt Sydney sun cap and Aesop sunscreen. The Summer Kit will also be available for purchase throughout December, making it the perfect gift for those wanting to take home a piece of Sydney’s festive spirit.

Christmas Dining

On Christmas Day, The Dining Room and The Living Room will present a five-course menu from AUD 425 per person. The experience begins with a platter of Sydney’s finest seafood featuring freshly shucked oysters, sweet prawns, tuna and kingfish followed by glazed Berkshire ham caramelised with festive spice. The finale is a reimagined mango pavlova with rice pudding and pink peppercorn, a dessert that captures the vibrancy of an Australian summer. The course begins with a glass of NV Taittinger Champagne on arrival.

“Our vision was to capture the flavours of a harbourside Australian Christmas,” says Executive Chef Tyson Gee. “Guests will enjoy seafood at its peak, from fresh oysters to cured ocean trout, paired with tropical fruit accents and festive touches like glazed Berkshire ham and roast duck. Every dish has been imagined for a harbourside Christmas celebration.”

The celebrations extend throughout December with a Christmas Afternoon Tea from 1 – 24 December. Highlights include savoury creations such as braised turkey pie with cranberry gel and prawn cocktail with Marie Rose, followed by festive sweets including a gingerbread and salted vanilla bûche de Noël and a chocolate hazelnut bauble. Afternoon Tea is presented on a Harbour Bridge inspired tiered stand and priced from AUD 95 per person.

Festive Cocktails

Created by Head Mixologist, Kevin Botte, guests can enjoy seasonal cocktails crafted to celebrate the spirit of the season December. Highlights include the Christmas Negroni with homemade lemongrass cordial, Autonomy orange liqueur, Hickey London Dry Gin and Noilly Prat; the Christmas Cocktail, a bright mix of Brix white rum infused with seasonal stone fruit, fresh lime, Angostura bitters and a white chocolate and red gum salt rim with Mezcal Vida; and the warming Christmas Mulled Wine with white wine, lime and vanilla cordial, orange juice and stone fruit. For those seeking a non-alcoholic option, the Christmas Mocktail combines agave and hibiscus with Blå Tea and is garnished with fresh fruit, perfect for toasting the season in style.

Bookings

The Christmas stay package is available for stays from 1 to 27 December 2025. Guests can book using the exclusive offer code XMAS25. For reservations, please visit parkhyattsydney.com, call +61 2 9256 1234, or email [email protected].

For more details on Christmas dining, visit www.parkhyattsydneydining.com/festive or call +61 2 9256 1661.