Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan Expands Holistic Wellness with New Fitness Hub

Building on last year’s transformation of The Sacred River Spa and the introduction of immersive Niskala Wellness Retreats, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan has unveiled the Fitness Hub, a dedicated space perched above the Ayung River that unites modern training methods with restorative therapies. It is the only jungle sanctuary in Bali to offer both time-honoured healing traditions and advanced recovery therapies in one seamless experience.

Part of the growing global movement towards longevity tourism, the Fitness Hub blends recovery-focused travel and immersive nature experiences to promote vitality, balance, and long-term wellbeing. Here, guests can flow seamlessly from ancient Balinese healing rituals to high-tech recovery in one of the world’s most serene river valleys.

A Holistic Continuum: From Spa to Studio

Set high above the river valley, the new Fitness Hub offers complimentary access to a light-filled gym with panoramic jungle and river views, male and female locker rooms with steam and sauna, and a Fit Bar for healthy refreshments. Three private studios – a fully equipped gym, a furnished Pilates space, and a dedicated recovery area – are available for personalised, one-on-one or couple sessions with certified instructors.

This fitness-focused addition complements The Sacred River Spa’s reimagined treatments, yoga pavilion, and meditation experiences. Together, they create a full-spectrum wellbeing journey for guests seeking physical vitality, mental clarity, and spiritual balance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Modern Recovery Meets Nature’s Calm

Signature recovery experiences draw on both cutting-edge science and the healing power of Sayan’s natural surrounds.

Pulih Batin (90 minutes) – a guided sequence combining breathwork, steam/ice bath contrast therapy, and an infrared zero-gravity lounger for deep muscular relaxation and improved circulation.

Hydrotherapy Healing (30 minutes) – self-paced steam and ice bath immersion to boost circulation and reduce inflammation.

The Pilates studio – complete with reformers, rings, weights, and spine barrel – caters to all levels, while the private gym offers the FitBench, treadmill, and myofascial release tools.

Fuel and Flow

The Fit Bar serves locally sourced, plant-based protein bars made with Balinese fruit and nuts, plus natural beverages such as kombucha brewed from rainwater and prebiotic drinks for gut health. Next door, the Boutique showcases on-trend activewear designed for performance and style.

Completing the Wellness Picture

“The Fitness Hub is more than a place to work out – it’s an integral part of our guests’ holistic renewal,” says Luisa Anderson, Regional Director of Spa, Four Seasons Asia Pacific. “By combining mindful movement, advanced recovery, and the tranquillity of our river valley setting, we’ve created a wellness environment that supports body, mind, and spirit.”

About The Sacred River Spa

The Fitness Hub’s wellness offerings join the thoughtful redesign, enhanced treatments, and new meditation and healing experiences at The Sacred River Spa. Overlooking the Ayung River and harnessing the area’s renowned tranquillity, the Spa features a refreshed reception and lounge area with a lotus pond, and seven rejuvenated Spa Villas. A dedicated yoga pavilion, sound healing room, and bespoke treatment menu inspired by ancient Balinese wisdom complete the experience, reinforcing the Resort’s position as a sanctuary for holistic wellbeing.