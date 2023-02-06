French Debut with the Opening of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel

The arrival of Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in a rejuvenated 19th century architectural jewel on Nice’s boardwalk, marks a triumphant return of one of the most storied hotels on Côte d’Azur and a continuation of Anantara’s European expansion.

The heritage property overlooking the Promenade des Anglais is now open following an extensive two-year renovation to its Belle Époque era glory.

Centrally located at the entrance to Nice’s Golden Square, Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel overlooks Albert 1er gardens and the glittering Promenade des Anglais – the most famous stretch of seafront in Nice. Reopening with 151 rooms including 38 suites, many with sea-facing terraces and balconies, the remarkable 175-year-old building features a new Anantara Spa, a seminar space with six meeting rooms and a ballroom, as well as a stylish rooftop restaurant and bar with a 360-degree panoramic view of the Baie des Anges and Old Nice.

A consortium of interior designers and architects including award-winning David Collins Studio, local architect Jean-Paul Gomis and TBC Studio delivered elegant interiors that blend old-world elegance with contemporary luxuries. The design honours the neo-classical style of the original hotel, first opened in 1848, as Nice’s very first luxury hotel, bringing the heritage building on Nice’s Avenue de Verdun up to date with modern tastes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inspired by the sparkling Mediterranean Sea and the golden era of Côte d’Azur, Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel’s guest rooms and suites combine comfortable sophistication with exclusive Anantara touches. Offering views of the sea or manicured gardens, the marble-clad interiors feature pastel tones and rich Mediterranean textures to create a tranquil atmosphere, with subtle accents of wood and gold to stimulate the senses.

To experience Nice in the ultimate French Riviera style, guests can book the 54-square-metre Baie des Anges Signature Suite which comes with a spacious living area, a kitchenette and a panoramic terrace overlooking the world famous Baie. Even grander is the 75-square-metre Presidential Suite located on the 5th floor, an elegant space with breathtaking views of Baie des Anges from an inviting terrace designed for sunbathing and private celebrations.

Situated on the iconic rooftop, SEEN by Olivier, the hotel’s signature restaurant, offers a taste of glamorous city life and contemporary Mediterranean fare from Portuguese chef-entrepreneur Olivier da Costa. Like his trendy eateries in Lisbon, Sao Paulo and Bangkok, the new SEEN in Nice blends striking views, imaginative mixology and gastronomic discoveries ranging from Niçoise specialties subtly scented with black truffles from the nearby village of Le Rouret to briny sea urchins and plump oysters from local waters. The breezy setting is seductive, offering 360° views of the city and Baie des Anges from indoor and outdoor tables.

At Les Colonnades, a glamorous Caviar and Champagne lounge with indigenous flavours and interiors inspired by the visual synergy of Nice’s tropical gardens and the sea will serve fresh seafood alongside light bites, local fare and wine by the glass. In the afternoon, a signature Afternoon Tea à la Niçoise, will transport guests to a glamorous bygone era.

Being a year-round destination, Nice and the nearby French Riviera resorts of St Tropez, Monaco, Cannes and Alpes-Maritimes have no shortage of exciting activities. Making the most of its central location, Anantara Plaza Nice offers a rich programme of private guest experiences inviting travellers to explore hilltop villages, vineyards dating back to Roman times and little-known architectural gems.

With a full-day ‘In the Footsteps of Coco Chanel’ tour, guests will not only get insights into the creative life of the iconic French designer but will also have a chance to tour one of France’s oldest wineries at Château de Cremat. Enjoy a wine tasting experience of Anantara’s private cuvées, lunch in the hills high above Nice and a visit to Coco Chanel’s official residence in Nice.

Meanwhile, to discover the fascinating art of glass blowing in the French countryside, guests will be picked up at the hotel in a classic Citroën 2 CV and whisked to the picturesque medieval village of Biot to learn the basics of the craft and create their own small glass object – a figurine, pendant, or a small vessel – to bring home. The experience concludes with a delicious meal in a typical village restaurant for a taste of the elusive French way of life.

With five treatment rooms, a hammam and a sauna, Anantara Spa at Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel offers a serene retreat for the senses. Top-range marine skincare products, natural essential oils from the Grasse region and Asian therapies combine with transformative pedicures from celebrity pedicurist Bastien Gonzalez known for his playful approach to foot care. Turning to nature’s restorative powers yet again, the spa carries a bespoke collection of exclusive massage oils, made with essential oils from the perfume capital of Grasse. The collection features Anantara Nice’s signature “Coucher de Soleil” oil formulated with locally sourced mimosa, ginger and other aromatic botanicals. Guests can also work out at the 24-hour fitness centre, enjoy running sessions along the seafront Promenade, or reach new goals under the guidance of personal trainers

The city of Nice itself has recently been classified by UNESCO as a winter resort town of the French Riviera. Off-property, Anantara Plaza Nice will offer a selection of bespoke local adventures and off-the-beaten track experiences to immerse guests in its myriad charms. Nice offers a vibrant nightlife on the Promenade des Anglais, a local farmers market at Cours Saleya, spectacular museums honouring the city’s rich artistic history, and annual cultural events such as the legendary Nice Jazz Festival.

Offering seamless event experiences, Anantara Plaza Nice is conveniently connected to the airport and Acropolis Congress Centre by tram or a 20-minute drive. With a total of five brand-new multifunctional venues ranging from 25 to 309 square metres – most of them with natural light – the hotel can accommodate up to 300 people for large corporate or social gatherings. Small creative sessions, bespoke private dinners and rooftop weddings and celebrations all benefit from direct access to the exterior and spectacular views of the bay.

Rates at Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel start from €350.00 for a Deluxe City View room including breakfast for two people. For more information on Anantara Plaza Nice, visit https://www.anantara.com/en/plaza-nice.