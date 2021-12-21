Thamheed to lead Siyam World, Maldives

Siyam World, Maldives has confirmed the appointment of Abdulla Thamheed as general manager of the property.

With over two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Thamheed takes on this new role alongside his responsibilities as group general manager for Sun Siyam Resorts and general manager of Sun Siyam Iru Fushi.

A standalone brand under Sun Siyam Resorts, Siyam World, Maldives is an all-embracing five-star all-inclusive island resort that offers fun-loving, open-minded couples, romance seekers, families or larger groups of friends the freedom to roam, socialise and engage in an island community.

Thamheed joined the Sun Siyam Resorts’ family in 2003, where he started as food and beverage coordinator.

After ten years of continual career development, he became the group general manager of Sun Siyam Resorts in 2013 and is delighted to bring his dedication and passion for the brand to the team at Siyam World as the resort prepares for its first-ever festive season.