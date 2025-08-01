SEABOURN ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER “POLE TO POLE: GRAND EXPEDITION” VOYAGE FOR 2027

Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury and expedition travel, has unveiled its first-ever expedition Grand Voyage – the 94-day “Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition” on the purpose-built Seabourn Venture. Departing on August 17 and concluding November 19, 2027, the voyage will span more than 20,500 nautical miles, charting a course from the High Arctic to Antarctica and offering a once-in-a-lifetime combination of remote landings, immersive expeditions, rare wildlife sightings, and signature Seabourn luxury experiences.

The 94-day voyage begins with an overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland, followed by a charter flight to Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, where guests will embark the ship. Over the course of the sailing, Seabourn Venture will offer 60 days of expedition experiences and visits to destinations across 14 countries and territories, including five days in Antarctica, three in South Georgia, and three in the Falkland Islands, as well as six days in the famed Northwest Passage and a new three-day experience to the remote and rarely-visited Ellesmere Island in the Arctic Archipelago. Additional highlights include 33 sea days; and crossings of the equator, Tropic of Cancer, and Tropic of Capricorn. Between the poles, guests will also explore sun-drenched tropical islands and vibrant coastal regions across the Caribbean and South America, experiencing the full spectrum of the planet’s geography, from icy wilderness to equatorial warmth. The sailing concludes in Ushuaia, Argentina, with a post-cruise charter flight to Buenos Aires. The full itinerary is available on Seabourn’s website. Reservations for the 2027 Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition voyage are currently open for sale to past guests and will be open for sale to the public on August 13, 2025.

“Our Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition is unlike anything we’ve ever offered and is a once-in-a-lifetime journey designed for travelers who dream of exploring the ends of the Earth in total comfort and luxury,” said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. “From the High Arctic to Antarctica, guests will sail through some of the most remote and awe-inspiring places on Earth, all while enjoying the hallmarks of Seabourn’s luxury experience. It is an extraordinary voyage that only Seabourn can deliver.”

The epic voyage offers incredible expedition experiences wrapped in Seabourn’s signature luxury style, featuring remote polar landscapes, rich cultural encounters, and memorable wildlife viewing opportunities, such as polar bears, whales, penguins, musk ox, and seals. Along the way, guests will gain insight into remote cultures, explore rarely visited environments alongside a world-class expedition team, and enjoy enriching conversations on the science, history, and ecology of each destination. Seabourn Venture’s 30,000 square feet of open deck space provides an ideal vantage point for witnessing the Northern Lights, a breathtaking possibility on this voyage.

Destination Highlights:

This extraordinary journey spans the ends of the Earth, offering rare access to some of the most remote and awe-inspiring destinations on the planet.

High Arctic Exploration - Guests will venture deep into the remote reaches of Greenland and northern Canada. When ice conditions allow, they can step directly onto the frozen ocean, a rare opportunity to walk where few ever have.

Northwest Passage Route - The ship will navigate much of the infamous Northwest Passage, known for its fascinating history of exploration.

South Georgia & the Falkland Islands - Guests will explore the smaller of the Falkland Islands that are a haven for rich wildlife, including black-browed albatross, four species of penguins, and more. In the beautifully verdant, almost alpine, rugged island of South Georgia, guests may witness a wildlife sanctuary filled with more than 450,000 pairs of king penguins.

Exploration, Luxurious Comfort and Signature Experiences in Seabourn Style

Seabourn Venture offers the same luxurious small ship experience that travelers have come to expect from Seabourn, including complimentary world-class dining; premium spirits and fine wines; and spacious, luxuriously appointed suites, all with private verandas, with thoughtful touches including heated wardrobes, interactive entertainment, Swarovski® binoculars to capture rare wildlife viewing, and personal host and attendant to ensure everything is as they desire.

Seabourn’s “Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition” voyage will offer a wide range of expedition experiences led by an expert 23-person expedition team of scientists, scholars, naturalists, and more. Throughout the voyage, guests will have ample opportunities to connect and make lasting memories over shared experiences with fellow travelers, local communities, and members of the expert Expedition Team.

Expedition highlights include:

Guided Zodiac tours, hikes, and nature walks

Engaging programming such as Daily Expedition Recaps and Briefings, Fireside Chats, and destination-specific enrichment

Signature Seabourn experiences, including the Polar Plunge and Caviar on Ice

Designed and built for remote, diverse environments to PC6 Polar Class standards, Seabourn Venture includes a plethora of modern hardware and technology that extends the ship’s global deployment and capabilities. The ship is equipped with Starlink-powered enhanced Wi-Fi and a 4K GSS Cineflex camera mounted on the mast of the Constellation Lounge, broadcasting imagery from miles away to monitors throughout the ship and in guest suites.

In addition, the voyage will offer “Image Masters,” an optional onboard photography workshop that provides in-the-field instruction on photo composition, camera technique, editing, and retouching, all led by the ship’s accomplished photographer.

Shorter Grand Expedition Option: 82 days

For added flexibility, Seabourn will also offer a shorter 82-day Grand Expedition option, from August 29 to November 19, 2027.

Exclusive “Pole to Pole: Grand Expedition” Benefits and Amenities

Guests sailing on the 94- or 82-day voyage will receive a curated, value-packed menu of benefits and amenities:

Up to $10,000 Shipboard Credit per Suite

Upgraded stream Wi-Fi packages, powered by Starlink (two devices)

Unlimited laundry services

Round-trip Business Class Air

One submarine dive in one of the ship’s two custom-built submarines

Two kayak tours, one per hemisphere

A commemorative, custom Polar Parka designed exclusively for the Grand Expedition

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.