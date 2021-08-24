Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh unveils expansion plans

Along a kilometre of private beach where the southern Sinai desert meets the Red Sea, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh has been a favourite of sunseekers since opening nearly 20 years ago.

Now, a major expansion and enhancement project will add 22 hectares (54 acres), doubling the size of the current property and making room for more guest accommodations, dining options and pools.

There will also be an all-new fitness facility and a large conference centre for meetings and destination weddings.

A full service on-site PADI centre offers immediate access to one of the leading diving and snorkelling destinations.

“Since opening nearly 20 years ago, Four Seasons has been the leading luxury resort on the peninsula, a favourite holiday destination for families, friends and couples from across Europe and the Middle East,” said Simon Casson, president, hotel operations, Europe, Middle East and Africa for Four Seasons.

“Now as we embark on one of the company’s most ambitious expansion and enhancement programs ever, Sharm El Sheikh is poised to become a truly world class destination for those who crave sun and sea in an authentic luxury setting that only Four Seasons can create.”

The enhancements will be complete later this year.

“We can’t wait to introduce this exciting destination to a new generation of travellers from around the world,” said Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh general manager, Sam Ioannidis.

“For the many guests who come back again and again, we have so many surprises in store.

“Over the years we’ve watched families grow, celebrated important milestones together, set the stage for the most romantic moments, explored the abundant natural world and immersed ourselves in desert culture.

“Now we have the opportunity to offer our guests so much more, and our team is more dedicated than ever to ensuring that each and every stay with us is fully tailored and completely memorable.”

Blessed with year-round sunshine and an ideal location just ten minutes from the international airport, guests of the newly expanded and significantly enhanced Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh will have their toes in the sand in no time as they settle in for a holiday to remember.