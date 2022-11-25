Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail announces the opening of Speyside Café

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail launches Speyside Café, serving elevated coffee drinks in the morning, and whisky cocktails, neat drams, and seasonal bites all day for guests and local patrons. Speyside Café operates from the ground floor of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail from November 22, 2022 to mid-April 2023.

The beverage menu will include a selection of coffee drinks, whisky cocktails, and non-alcoholic refreshments. Coffee drinks include the Speyside Café Signature Latte and Espresso Tonic, while the cocktail selection features newly-launched The Macallan Harmony Collection Intense Arabica, The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao, The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old and The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old.

“The Macallan’s bold makeover of this café space offers an unrivalled lounge here in Vail,” says Meredith Macfarlane, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail. “The Macallan is crafted without compromise, so in that respect, the spirit of The Macallan and the principles of Four Seasons approach towards hospitality are incredibly well aligned.”

Savoury menu items include Orkney Cheddar with Oat Biscuits, Pickled Onions and Dried Apple, Maple and Barley Bacon Wrapped Dates with Bison Sausage, Smoked Duck Breast and Apricot Relish on Rye Toast, Smoked Trout Panna Cotta with Ciabatta and Cilantro. Sweet menu items include Espresso Coffee Cake, Smoked Bacon and Whisky Brownies, Sticky Toffee Pudding, and Scottish Shortbread with Maple Sugar, among others.

Speyside Café brings several fresh design elements to an intimate, but open space, conceived to welcome guests in the mood for a brief beverage break and those on the go. The space is inspired by a chic mountain chalet, with wallpaper depicting Speyside in the Scottish Highlands, wood panelling, soft lighting, and a green accented lounge area offering modern visual references to the lush, natural terrain of northeastern Scotland.

This winter popup is in celebration of Vail Mountain’s 60th anniversary, a season-long event that will include mountaintop ice bars, snow bungalows, photo stops, bespoke gondola rides, and a range of other timeless alpine experiences that draw on Vail Mountain’s rich history and singular style of high-altitude hospitality.

