Four Seasons Hotel Nashville unveils signature services and premium aesthetics lines

Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, the newly opened five-star luxury property in downtown Nashville, today unveiled details for The Spa at Four Seasons, the property’s destination for restorative treatments and indulgent pampering, within a vibrant urban setting.

Led by veteran Spa Manager Coleman Phillips, The Spa at Four Seasons is focused on results-driven treatments delivered by a team of skilled therapists. Located on the seventh floor of Four Seasons Hotel Nashville, adjacent to the fitness centre and resort-style pool deck, The Spa features six massage treatment rooms, a couple’s suite, and two dedicated facial massage rooms. A full-service salon scheduled to open in December will add manicure and pedicure stations as well as hairstylist services.

“We are thrilled to open our doors to welcome Four Seasons guests and locals alike to enjoy an indulgent, rejuvenating, one-of-a-kind experience at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville,” says Spa Manager Coleman Phillips. “Our menu of restorative services and treatments, partnerships with premium skincare lines, and welcoming space were all thoughtfully designed with ultimate revitalization and relaxation in mind.”

For weary travellers looking to recover from a night out in Music City to corporate guests seeking rejuvenation during a business trip to vacationers with unwinding as their top priority, the Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville is a one-stop shop for restorative treatments and indulgent pampering. It’s also a home-away-from-home for local Nashvillians in need of regular self-care.

“Pietro Simone and Omorovicza are two of the most respected and cutting-edge skincare brands in the world,” says Phillips. “Their commitment to wellness, coupled with advanced biotechnologies and science-driven methodologies, has put them in a class of their own, and makes them the perfect partner for The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville. Together, we’ve created world-class treatments with remarkable results that will be the first of their kind in Nashville.”

Some highlights of The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Nashville menu include:

A luxurious Gold Body Scrub that takes advantage of the mineral’s anti-inflammatory properties to revitalize tired skin.

A Gua Sha Facial using tailored massage rituals to sculpt, revive and oxygenate.

The Hot Stone Massage originally inspired by the Native American practice of warming stones in fire to ease aching muscles.

The Tennessee Honey and Whiskey treatment, including a cane sugar scrub, nourishing wrap and transformative scalp massage that immerses one in the mellow and smooth notes of Nashville’s favourite spirit.

The Spa at Four Seasons is open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm.

Reservations are now available by emailing [email protected] or by calling +1 615 610 698