Cucina at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel introduces new winter menu

From now until 4 January 2023, Cucina welcomes fall and winter with a series of authentic Italian creations on its à la carte menu. With the arrival of the highly sought-after white truffles from Piedmont, Chef de Cuisine Andrea Delzanno has crafted three enticing “white diamond” dishes as well as a range of other gourmet creations featuring fresh seasonal ingredients flown straight from Italy.

Known as the “white diamonds of the dining table”, white truffles are highly coveted for their rarity and unique aromas. One of Chef Andrea’s favourite dishes is the Organic Tayouran Scrambled Egg, Seared Hokkaido Scallop and White Truffle (HK$428). Inspired by a home-style delicacy from Italy, this dish features organic Tayouran eggs with plump, juicy Hokkaido scallop and is enhanced with the earthiness of white truffles.

Another highlight is the silky and rich Handmade Tagliolini, Butter, Parmigiano Cheese and Shaved White Truffle (HK$498). Simple yet sublime, this fresh handmade pasta and its hearty, creamy sauce offers the ultimate indulgence to guests.

Seafood lovers should also not miss the special creation of Risotto with Mixed Seafood, Seared Hokkaido Scallop, Asparagus, Shaved White Truffle (HK$498). In addition to using sweet and succulent Hokkaido scallop, Chef Andrea cooks the risotto in a flavourful seafood sauce made with clams, mussels, shrimps, octopus and other bounties from the ocean. Asparagus provides a delicious textural contrast, while shaved white truffles add a show-stopping touch of decadence to this dish.

Other culinary delights from the à la carte menu include the refreshing and light Lobster Salad, Quinoa, Avocado, Sundried Tomatoes, Mango Jelly, Caviar (HK$338). This perfect combination of lobster and mango is further enhanced with creamy avocado and protein-rich quinoa, making it a healthy appetiser for diners’ enjoyment. Meanwhile, the Mushroom and Chestnut Cream Soup, Seared Hokkaido Scallop (HK$218) boasts a touch of sweetness from seasonal and fresh chestnuts and mixed mushrooms. Bigoli with Lobster Sauce, Sautéed Clams, Mediterranean Sauce, Basil (HK$458) features traditional bigoli – a chewy pasta from Veneto that is great for absorbing the rich, irresistible and slightly spicy seafood sauce.

Guests can enjoy these exquisite seasonal dishes from Cucina’s à la carte menu during lunch and dinner periods from now until 4 January 2023.

Cucina – 2022 Forbes Travel Guide four-star restaurant

Address: Level 6, Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Tel: +852 2113 0808 Email: [email protected] Website: www.cucinahk.com