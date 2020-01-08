Schutte handed senior online travel role with Amadeus

The online travel market is evolving rapidly with digital transformation at the forefront to help improve the traveller experience.

Around the globe, Amadeus offers expertise and solutions to help start-ups to mega online travel retailers evolve and expand their businesses, and explore the possibilities of the future.

To lead this mission in the Americas, Eduardo Schutte, senior vice president, online travel, Americas, is the newest member of the Amadeus Travel Channels leadership team.

He will report to Mieke De Schepper, executive vice president for online travel at Amadeus.

Schutte succeeds Stephane Durand, who became senior vice president, business travel, in western Europe, Middle East and Africa late last year.

Schutte has nearly 30 years of experience in the travel and hospitality industries.

He previously worked at Hilton, where he first served as senior vice president, global sales services and distribution group, overseeing the company’s global third-party distribution channels and partnerships, as well as a sales shared services organisation.

Subsequently, he was senior vice president of business development and innovation for Hilton Grand Vacations, where he led the spin-off of the company from Hilton, oversaw its new market-entry strategies, assessed new business opportunities, and developed innovative go-to-market approaches and operating models.

Schutte is based in Miami, Florida.

Schepper said: “Eduardo brings to the team a global and versatile experience in sales management, distribution, marketing, strategic planning, revenue management and product and program management.

“He will be focused on helping our customers achieve their goals as many are immersed in digital evolution and international expansion.

“I am confident Eduardo will lead the Americas team to great achievements.”