Four Seasons Hotel Doha welcomes back world-renowned Reiki Master Shaylini

Four Seasons Hotel Doha announces the return of Reiki Master Shaylini to the Spa & Wellness Centre. Shaylini is a world-renowned intuitive energy healer, who has previously brought her holistic wellness expertise to Four Seasons Hotel Doha. Her transformational treatments that guide to rebalance and heal the sacred self will be available from May 4 to 16, 2023.

Shaylini’s healing practice is focused on the principles of holistic wellness and balance. Through the use of hands-on and hands-off techniques and intuitive guidance, Shaylini helps clients to tap into their own body’s healing abilities and gain a deep sense of peace and relaxation. In her sessions, she works with energy to remove all imbalances, pain, and blockage on all levels of the being and provide a deep sense of healing, with the ultimate goal of letting go of what doesn’t serve you and achieving inner peace and self-love.

“Last year, Shaylini’s visit was met with great interest from our regular and new guests,” says Ori Evapudan, Senior Director of Spa & Wellness Centre. “By bringing her back, we invite our guests to embark on or continue their healing journey. Through these non-invasive heart-centred practices, we aim to meet the wishes of the guests by exploring natural ways of achieving optimal health and wellness.”

To book a session with Shaylini, email at [email protected] or call 4494 8802.