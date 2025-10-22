Old Dubai Cultural Food Tours Named Among Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2026

Embarking on a cultural food tour in Old Dubai has been named as one of the top global experiences for 2026 in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel, spotlighting Dubai’s diverse and unique culinary scene.

A city built upon heritage and traditions, Dubai is home to a variety of gastronomical experiences appealing to all budgets and preferences, influenced by the tastes of nearly 200 nationalities represented within its resident population. In Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods such as Bur Dubai and Deira, located along the historic Dubai Creek, restaurants favour local ingredients, value and authenticity, making a food tour a must-do activity for residents and visitors alike.

Awarded by Lonely Planet’s panel of expert contributors, Dubai’s experience is one of 50 essential picks for 2026, made up of 25 places and 25 experiences. With the entire city previously named as one of the world’s best for travellers to visit in the Best in Travel 2020 list by Lonely Planet, this year’s nod marks the first time a specific area in Dubai has been recognised.

Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Visit Dubai), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Underscoring Dubai’s position as a global cultural hub and a gastronomy capital, this recognition is a testament to the city’s rich heritage and vibrant culinary scene. As one of the most trusted travel guides in the world, Lonely Planet’s acknowledgment aligns with our ongoing objective of making Dubai the world’s best city to visit, live and work in. This celebration of Dubai’s culinary landscape specifically highlights the long-standing commitment and efforts of industry experts and their dedication to providing unique experiences to visitors and residents alike. As we continue to grow our global appeal, especially to those seeking authentic cultural offerings, this is a segment we are truly committed to further developing”.

Tom Hall, Vice President of Lonely Planet, said: “Our Best in Travel list for 2026 seeks out the top experiences that will stay with visitors long after they’ve returned home. Taking a cultural food tour of Old Dubai is the perfect example of this. Strolling through Dubai’s oldest neighbourhoods on a food and drink themed walking tour offers an insight into a historic side of Dubai, revealing what our writer describes as ‘a rich tapestry of flavours shaping the diverse cuisine scene that defines the city today’. We’re always looking to offer surprising and authentic experiences in the world’s top destinations, and there’s no doubt that eating, drinking and exploring your way through historic neighbourhoods and souks set along Dubai Creek is the perfect way to do that”.

Whether foodies opt for an organised tour with a certified guide, or choose to build their own itinerary, the experience not only entails culinary treasures, but also a journey through the heart of Dubai’s cultural centre. Featuring restaurants in both Bur Dubai and Deira, here’s a pick of the best places to eat on a cultural food tour in Old Dubai.

Where to eat in Bur Dubai

Bur Dubai is one of Dubai’s most historical and cultural districts. It features the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, with traditional architecture and museums, and the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU) for cultural immersion. Bur Dubai is part of the Dubai Historic District, a development project which aims to preserve the emirate’s rich history and become a cultural hub for visitors.

- Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant: Both a restaurant and museum, Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood reflects the city’s rich culinary heritage and holds a MICHELIN Bib Gourmand. The restaurant serves dishes that have a particular focus on Emirati flavours and culinary practices. Dish to try: lamb machboos – lamb pieces marinated with Emirati machboos spices with saffron rice.

- Al Ustad Special Kabab: One of the oldest restaurants in Dubai, Al Ustad Special Kabab, close to Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, is known for its authentic Persian cuisine with generous portion sizes. Visitors can enjoy reasonable prices and incredible flavours. Dish to try: kabab khas – special kebab chicken or mutton marinated in yogurt and barbecued.

- Arabian Tea House: Serving authentic Emirati and Arabic cuisine since 1997, diners can enjoy traditional dishes as well as many varieties of tea and drinks. With a charming and cosy setting reminiscent of an old Arabian home, the venue in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood is not just a food destination, but also a key point of interest for people visiting the emirate. Dish to try: biryani deyay/laham – fresh chicken or lamb cooked with rice and aromatic Gulf spices served with yoghurt.

- Bayt Al Wakeel: One of the country’s oldest establishments, opened in 1935, Bayt Al Wakeel on Dubai Creek provides stunning views while serving up authentic Arabic cuisine. Dish to try: grilled hammour – white fish marinated and served with fries and vegetables.

- Bhavna Vegetarian Delux Restaurant: Having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, Bhavna, in Bur Dubai, is long regarded as a gem of Old Dubai’s culinary scene. Serving Gujarati vegetarian fare, this quaint restaurant is the place to go for comfort food. Dish to try: pani puri – hollow, crispy semolina or wheat shells filled with a mixture of spiced mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tangy tamarind chutney.

- Karachi Darbar: This popular Pakistani restaurant is known for its authentic cuisine, including biryanis and tandooris. Dish to try: Peshawari chicken karahi – served with coriander seeds, a rich tomato base and green chili peppers, cilantro, and ginger.

- Local House Restaurant: A longtime favourite for both residents and visitors, Local House in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, has a menu featuring Emirati flavours and a range of seafood, starters, salads, sandwiches, burgers and desserts – including camel ice cream. Dish to try: camel burger – camel patty served in bun.

- Mazmi Coffee&More: Coffee is a central part of Dubai’s DNA and at Mazmi Coffee&More visitors can get the chance to experience the beverage with stunning views of Dubai Creek. Dish to try: Arabic coffee – coffee infused with cardamom. Homemade ice creams – popular Gulf flavours including pistachio, dates, and saffron.

- Nihal Restaurant: Tucked into Meena Bazaar in Bur Dubai, Nihal Restaurant is a humble, beloved spot known for its hand-made, flaky parathas. Dish to try: koki paratha – a crisp, onion-studded variant enjoyed with a bowl of lentil daal and spicy pickles.

- Pakora Lane – Hamad Khalfan Al Dalil and Al Shaab: With a name coined by enthusiast street food lovers, ‘Pakora Lane’, in Souk Al Kabeer, consists of two Kerala eateries serving up a variety of deep-fried snacks. A necessary stop on any Old Dubai food tour, the alleyway is perfect for those seeking traditional and delicious food ideal to refuel on the go. Dish to try: pakora – deep fried vegetable fritters.

- Sangeetha Vegetarian Restaurant: The south Indian eatery is the place to enjoy an array of traditional vegetarian dishes, packed with flavours in a casual but homely atmosphere. Dish to try: dosa – a thin, savoury crepe which makes a great breakfast with coffee.

- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding (SMCCU): At this popular centre in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood, visitors can enjoy cultural meals while learning about the UAE’s history and traditions through interactions with local hosts.

- Sreeraj Lassi: The experts in India’s favourite yoghurt based drink, lassi, Sreeraj Lassi features a wide range of flavours and have perfected its offering since setting up in Bur Dubai from Bangalore in 1973. Dish to try: matka lassi – yoghurt served in an earthenware pot.

Where to eat in Deira

Located on the northern side of the Creek, Deira is one of the oldest parts of Dubai. Here, visitors can find everything from fine dining to affordable and delicious street food. Deira is also home to some of the city’s markets and traditional souks.

- Al Bait Al Qadeem: Located near the Gold Souk, Al Bait Al Qadeem offers authentic Arabic cuisine in a setting reminiscent of an old Arabian home. Dish to try: shawarma – featuring thinly sliced meat wrapped in traditional khubz bread.

- Al-Karmel Somali Restaurant: Nestled in Deira’s Al Muraqqabat/Al Ras area, Al-Karmel Somali Restaurant is a casual spot that brings authentic Somali flavours to Old Dubai. Dish to try: Somali suqaar – tender cubed beef (or lamb) sautéed with onions, peppers, and aromatic spices.

- Al Samadi Sweets: Visitors can enjoy delicious Arabic desserts and treats at Al Samadi Sweets on Al Muraqqabat Street. Dish to try: ma’amoul – spiced date cookie.

- Aroos Damascus Restaurant: For Syrian delicacies, head to Aroos Damascus in Al Muraqqabat, a restaurant that’s popular with both residents and visitors. Dish to try: kebab orfali – meatball-style kebab served with rice.

- Bait Al Mandi: Follow in the footsteps of the late chef Anthony Bourdain and pay a visit to Bait Al Mandi. The restaurant on Al Muraqqabat Road featured in season six of Bourdain’s popular travel and food show, No Reservations. Dish to try: mutton mandi – rice and mutton.

- Delhi Restaurant: Located in Naif, Delhi Restaurant has been delighting Dubai diners since 1978 with its hearty North Indian and Pakistani fare. It’s a go-to for authentic, flavour-packed meals. Dish to try: beef nihari – slow-cooked to tender perfection in aromatic spices.

- Falafel Ala Kaifak: Nestled in Deira, Falafel Ala Kaifak offers a casual, street-food vibe which makes it a perfect stop for quick lunch or evening snack. Dish to try: falafel – paired with hummus or spicy pepper sauce and served in warm pita with tahini, pickles, and crisp vegetables.

- Jafer Biman Ali Cafeteria: Located in the Spice Souk, and open for more than 65 years, Jafer Biman Ali Cafeteria is the perfect stop to grab a juice or a bite before browsing the spice stalls. Dish to try: falooda – a popular ice cream dessert.

- Kabab Erbil Iraqi Restaurant: Located in Al Muraqqabat, Kabab Erbil offers an inviting taste of Iraqi cuisine with gracious hospitality. Dish to try: masgouf – grilled river fish seasoned with tamarind and spices served with rice, fresh salad, and bread.

- Sadaf Restaurant: The beloved Persian establishment, located in Al Rigga, has served generations while staying true to its roots. From signature kebabs to flavourful desserts, Sadaf Restaurant is a must on any food tour guide. Dish to try: falooda – cold dessert made with vermicelli.

Souks and markets: As well as restaurants and cafes, Deira is also home to many traditional souks and markets. Near to the Gold Souk is the Spice Souk, which doesn’t just offer spices, but also herbs, rice, dried fruit and other commodities among its fragrant arches. Meanwhile, the Deira Waterfront Market is great for adventurous diners seeking fresh seafood.

For more information, please visit: www.lonelyplanet.com and www.visitdubai.com

