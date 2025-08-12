A Table at Every Horizon: The Culinary World of Domes Resorts

From barefoot beach bars to MICHELIN-recognized kitchens, Domes Resorts curates a collection of dining experiences that span the Mediterranean and beyond. Each concept — from the Riviera-inspired Vilebrequin La Plage in Crete to the soulful Greek island cuisine of Maitr & Margarita in Santorini — tells its own story through place, flavor, and design. Guests can savor Italian nostalgia at antonino’s, rooftop bistronomy at Jerár, and cosmopolitan Mediterranean plates at Gallina, while Zamāna brings music-fueled beachside energy to Chania. Estrella & Surfer Maya add a vibrant street-food twist across multiple destinations, ensuring every meal at Domes is more than dining — it’s an immersion in culture, atmosphere, and a sense of place.

At Domes of Elounda, summer arrives dressed in color, barefoot by the sea, and scented with salt and sun. Vilebrequin La Plage transforms the Mirabello Bay shoreline into a Riviera-inspired escape, where the bold elegance of St. Tropez meets Crete’s raw, untamed beauty. Guests drift from shaded loungers to chic seaside lunches, linger over seafood dinners kissed by the breeze, and sip cocktails as the sky turns lavender behind Spinalonga.



Here, beach life unfolds with a touch of mischief and a lot of style, sunlit plates echoing Provençal charm, curated music, vivid prints, and service as effortless as the setting itself. As night falls, long, flavorful evenings begin, where Mediterranean nostalgia is reimagined plate by plate, glass by glass.



Maitr & Margarita

Perched above the caldera and cradled by volcanic light, Maitr & Margarita makes its debut at Domes Novos Santorini, introducing a soulful interpretation of Greek island cuisine that feels both nostalgic and refreshingly new. Born in Thessaloniki and now finding home in Santorini’s otherworldly landscape, this gastronomic concept brings together comfort and craft, honoring local ingredients with quiet sophistication.

From the sea to the soil, the menu unfolds as a love letter to the Cyclades, seasonal fish grilled to perfection, sun-warmed vegetables layered in depth and simplicity, heirloom legumes, foraged herbs, and earthy grains that speak to generations past. Each dish is rooted in memory yet presented with a playful modern touch, inviting guests to experience Greece not just through taste, but through emotion.

Sustainability guides every choice, from daily catches to foraged garnishes, while a thoughtfully curated wine list places small-batch Greek and local producers in the spotlight, with biodynamic and natural labels adding layers of character to every sip. At Maitr & Margarita, dining is a sensory pause, warm, intuitive, and deeply connected to its place. It’s the kind of table you return to, not just for the food, but for the feeling it leaves behind.

antonino’s

This summer, antonino’s brings its signature blend of Italian vintage charm and Greek island soul to Domes Miramare in Corfu, Domes Noruz Mykonos, Neema Maison in Finikia, Santorini, and Domes Noruz Kassandra. A celebration of family summers, sun-drenched memories, and recipes passed down with laughter, antonino’s is a warm return to slow dining and seaside simplicity. Inspired by sun-bleached afternoons on the Amalfi Coast and ferry rides to Corfu, every menu tells a story: Nonno Vittorio’s wood-fired pizza dough meets Yiayia Eleni’s olive oil rituals in dishes that feel lovingly familiar yet playfully unexpected.

Think hand-shaped gnocchi, grilled chicken with honey and herbs, seafood pasta and tiramisù that tastes like childhood mischief. Pizzas snipped with vintage scissors, spritzes served over poolside chatter, and a wink of la dolce vita in every glass. Playful, soulful, and joyfully unfussy antonino’s invites you to take your time. No fuss, just food that feels like home, wherever you are.

Jerár

At Domes Miramare in Corfu, Jerár arrives with the quiet confidence of a place that knows exactly what it is: modern MICHELIN Guide bistronomy at its most soulful. This rooftop escape from Athens brings the creative pulse of the city to the island’s serene edge, where Chef Charis Nikolouzos crafts a menu rooted in Greek tradition and elevated with thoughtful precision.

Farm-sourced meats, seasonal seafood, and handpicked produce from local micro-farms are transformed into plates that feel both familiar and refreshingly new, gourmet without the pretense, bold without losing balance. Each dish tells a story of land, sea, and chef, served in a setting where the Ionian breeze sets the pace. Jerár’s wine list is as ambitious as its flavors: a curated collection of standout Greek and international labels chosen to complement and surprise. At sunset, when glasses clink and courses linger, Jerár becomes a rooftop ritual where taste, atmosphere, and effortless hospitality come together in perfect, elevated ease.

Gallina

At Domes Zeen Chania, this summer’s culinary spotlight turns to Gallina, a dining destination where rustic soul meets refined innovation in a seamless symphony of taste. Hailing from the vibrant heart of Athens and earning its place on the MICHELIN Guide’s 50 Best Discovery list, Gallina reimagines Mediterranean cuisine through a cosmopolitan lens.

With whispers of French finesse and Scandinavian precision, every plate feels at once grounded and daring an exploration of heritage ingredients brought to life with modern artistry. Set against the cinematic coastline of Chania, Gallina opens exclusively for dinner, creating a mood of quiet sophistication and coastal intimacy. Expect an elegant procession of flavors: local seafood elevated by avant-garde technique, earthy vegetables reinterpreted with bold clarity, and tender meats kissed by fire and finesse. Each dish is an invitation to slow down, savor, and reconnect with food, with nature, with the moment. The wine list, carefully curated to echo the spirit of the menu, blends prestigious Greek labels with international gems, ensuring perfect pairings from start to finish.



ZAMANA

Tucked into the golden curve of Aptera Beach, just steps from Domes Zeen Chania, Zamāna by Domes isn’t just a beach bar, but a soulful escape where salt, sun, and flavor meet. Designed for barefoot wanderers and discerning food lovers alike, Zamāna moves effortlessly from a laid-back morning haven to a spirited seaside dining spot as the day unfolds. Under the creative direction of Chef Alkis Theocharidis, every hour at Zamāna has its own culinary rhythm, brunches inspired by global wanderlust, sun-drenched lunches celebrating Cretan land and sea, and sunset dinners that blur the lines between casual beach bites and gastronomic storytelling.

But it’s not just the food that draws you in, it’s the pulse of music that carries you through the day and deep into the night. With a curated lineup that includes some of the most acclaimed DJs from around the world, Zamāna becomes a magnet for music lovers and sunset chasers. From laid-back soul and Balearic beats in the morning to genre-defying DJ sets as the stars rise over the bay, every soundscape is crafted to elevate the experience and match the rhythm of the waves.

Estrella & Surfer Maya

At Domes resorts across Europe and the Mediterranean, Estrella & Surfer Maya redefines casual dining with an inspired fusion of vibrant street food, local flavors, and playful innovation. At Domes Lake Algarve, Estrella’s lakeside pergola invites guests to savor Portugal’s culinary heritage through elevated street eats, from succulent Prego do Lombo em Bolo do Caco sandwiches to creative vegan dishes and irresistible signature desserts, all served in a relaxed yet stylish setting that celebrates lakeside leisure from morning till night.

Meanwhile, at Domes of Elounda, the lively food plaza CORE pulses with energy as Estrella & Surfer Maya bring a dynamic food experience to life. Estrella Verde adds a fresh vegan and pescatarian twist, ensuring every craving is met with natural, flavorful choices that complement the resort’s stunning coastal backdrop.

As the sun sets at Domes Aulus Zante, Surfer Maya Canteen by Estrella becomes a barefoot haven where Greek street food classics are transformed into soulful, spirited dishes bursting with spice and seaside charm.



