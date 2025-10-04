Four Seasons Celebrates New Openings, Renovations, and Journeys by Sea and Sky

Four Seasons sets the stage for 2026 with exceptional new openings, inspired transformations and curated journeys by sea and sky. From Cartagena to Hanoi, Gstaad to Madinah, each destination invites discovery, carrying forward the company’s heritage of service excellence and genuine care at every guest touchpoint. Seamless multi-destination adventures also await as guests set sail aboard the inaugural Four Seasons Yacht or take flight on the celebrated Four Seasons Private Jet Experience.

Anticipated New Openings in Late 2025/2026

Four Seasons will introduce a world-class ensemble of hotels and resorts with fresh interpretations of storied locales:

A Floridian Gulf Coast Debut - Naples Beach Club, A Four Seasons Resort – Set on 1,000 feet (300 metres) of white sand in Old Naples, the Gulf Coast’s first Four Seasons pairs beautiful accommodations with beachside dining, a lively Market Square, and a new Tom Fazio-designed golf course.

Island Luxury in Puerto Rico - Four Seasons Resort and Residences Puerto Rico – Set within 483 acres (195 hectares) of Bahía Beach’s lush nature reserve, this reimagined resort offers two miles (3.2 kilometres) of white-sand shoreline, extensive water and outdoor activities, and nearby access to El Yunque National Forest.

Beachfront Tranquillity on the Red Sea - Four Seasons Resort Red Sea at Shura Island – This retreat brings beachfront luxury to Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea with six dining venues, a hammam and spa, three pools, and sweeping lagoon and beach views – tucked between the Hijazi Mountains and tranquil Hijaz Cove.

Wellness Redefined on Saudi’s Coast - Four Seasons Resort and Residences AMAALA at Triple Bay – Blending regenerative tourism with luxury hospitality, this coastal escape features an Organic Spa Garden, curated wellness programs, and outdoor pursuits from horseback riding to a 27-hole oceanfront golf course.

Timeless Luxury in Historic Cartagena - Four Seasons Hotel and Residences Cartagena – Transforming colonial and Beaux-Arts landmarks right on the doorstep of Cartagena’s UNESCO-listed Old Town, the hotel features a rooftop pool and bar, Umari spa, and eight dining venues celebrating Colombian and global flavours.

A Modern Landmark in Madinah - Four Seasons Hotel Madinah– Located near Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (the Prophet’s Mosque), this hotel will offer refined accommodations, event space, spa, and dining – thoughtfully blending modern comfort with the spiritual and cultural heritage of the city.

Venice’s Historic Masterpiece Restored - Hotel Danieli, Venezia, A Four Seasons Hotel – Venice’s storied Hotel Danieli is being reinterpreted by Pierre-Yves Rochon, uniting three historic palaces with restored Gothic grandeur, water arrivals, and suites overlooking the lagoon.

Hideaway on the American Riviera – Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara – Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains and woven with secluded courtyards, fountains and red-brick pathways, the reimagined Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara will welcome guests back to the iconic resort.

Cycladic Glamour Above the Aegean - Four Seasons Resort Mykonos – Perched above Kalo Livadi Bay, this new resort channels Cycladic architecture with cliffside glamour, offering infinity pools, a luxury spa, direct beach access, and yacht excursions to nearby islands.

An Alpine Classic Returns - The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel – An alpine landmark reborn, The Park Gstaad reopens as a Four Seasons experience with stunning rooms and suites, a destination spa, and multiple culinary outlets – blending Swiss mountain tradition with contemporary Four Seasons style.

Lakeside Calm in Vietnam’s Capital - Four Seasons Hotel Hanoi at Hoan Kiem Lake – This retreat in the heart of Vietnam’s bustling capital combines tranquil views of Hoan Kiem Lake with destination dining, a serene spa, and steps-away access to the Old and French Quarters.

Bold Renovations and Re-Designs

Beloved Four Seasons destinations are unveiled anew, blending enduring character with inspired expressions of timeless luxury.

A Parisian Legend Transformed - Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris – Following a three-year renovation, the Parisian landmark will unveil newly redesigned rooms and suites, including layouts with landscaped balconies and breathtaking Eiffel Tower views, while enhancing sustainability and technology throughout.

Maui’s Presidential Suite Elevated - Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea – In April, the Resort introduced the enhanced three-bedroom Maile Presidential Suite by Meyer Davis, a 4,000-square-foot (372 square metre) retreat on the top floor with wraparound Pacific views and a private wellness sanctuary featuring an infrared sauna, cold plunge, soaking tub, and digitally controlled shower.

Design Heritage Refreshed - Four Seasons Hotel Milano – Introduced in July and paying tribute to Milan’s legacy of craftsmanship, the hotel’s rooms and suites have been reimagined by Pierre-Yves Rochon to reflect refined, contemporary elegance - melding modern comforts with historic character in the heart of Italy’s design capital.

Newly Styled Island Villas - Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita – Villas and residences reimagined by 1508 London highlight Mauritius’ lush landscapes and vibrant culture, blending modern design details with the Resort’s serene beachfront setting.

Sanctuary in the Sky - Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia – The Sky Garden accommodations by 1508 London offer an elevated urban sanctuary in the clouds, featuring warm natural finishes, curated art, and expansive skyline views from the city’s tallest tower.

Artistry in Mexico City - Four Seasons Hotel Mexico City – Guest rooms and suites redesigned by Bibiana Huber showcase Mexican artistry and timeless elegance, pairing refined finishes with a fresh expression of local style.

Tokyo’s Boutique Gem Renewed - Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi – Re-envisioned by André Fu Studio, Tokyo’s most intimate Four Seasons returns as a contemporary manor with a calm, residential spirit, anchored by celebrated dining at Sézanne and Maison Marunouchi.

Beachfront Villa Reborn - Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An - The beloved coastal retreat is set to unveil its refreshed Five-Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villa, a private beachfront compound featuring expansive indoor–outdoor living, a large pool, and newly reimagined spaces designed for up to 15 guests to gather and relax.

Sky-High Renewal in Guangzhou - Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou – High above the Pearl River, this dramatic urban hotel refreshes its guest rooms and signature spaces, including the 70th-floor sky lobby, soaring atrium, and Michelin-starred Yu Yue Heen.

Four Seasons Journeys by Sea and Sky in 2026

From the inaugural sail aboard Four Seasons Yachts to a distinguished collection of Four Seasons Private Jet Experience Journeys, the year ushers in a new era of effortless exploration.

First Voyage at Sea - Four Seasons Yachts – Four Seasons I debuts in 2026 with 95 all-suite accommodations, expansive outdoor space, and bespoke itineraries across the Mediterranean and Caribbean, reimagining ultra-luxury travel at sea.

Immersive Journeys by Air - Four Seasons Private Jet Experience – Ancient Explorer and International Intrigue span eight to nine destinations over 21-23 days, with curated experiences and legendary Four Seasons properties and service along the way. Highlights include snorkelling the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the ruins of Petra, and witnessing the sun rise over the vast landscape of Serengeti National Park by hot air balloon.