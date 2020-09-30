British Airways moves Bermuda flights to Heathrow

British Airways has announced that from March 28th, it will operate daily flights from London Heathrow Terminal 5 to Bermuda.

The flights will depart from London Heathrow at 14:55, landing in Bermuda at 18:25.

The route will be operated by a Boeing 777-200, which will soon feature the new Club Suite from the airline.

BA director of network and alliances, Neil Chernoff, said: “We are delighted to launch flights from Heathrow to Bermuda.

“This is the first time we have flown to Bermuda from London’s biggest airport for over three decades.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to experience our world class facilities at Heathrow Terminal 5.

“Whether our customers are travelling on business, visiting friends and family or taking a holiday, Bermuda is now even more accessible from the UK’s largest airport - a gateway for many of our destinations worldwide.”

The airline has introduced a range of measures to keep its customers safe and is asking customers to abide by the new measures to help manage the wellness of everyone travelling.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with British Airways, an airline connecting Bermuda to London for more than 85 years,” confirmed Bermuda minister of transport, Neville Tyrrell.

“The island’s leading industry groups see clear benefits for international business and tourism as a result of this decision, which should prove pivotal in the island’s pandemic recovery.”