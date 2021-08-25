Princess Cruises delays return of two ships

Princess Cruises has delayed the return of Island Princess and Diamond Princess until next year.

Island Princess will now return to service with a series of cruises to the Caribbean in spring 2022, prior to its 14-day Panama Canal Ocean to Ocean voyage on April 27th.

Diamond Princess will also return to service in spring 2022 with a season of Japan sailings.

Details of both new programs will be announced shortly.

“Following our successful restart in Alaska and the UK, we look forward to welcoming our guests back on board as we continue our return to cruise operations, keeping the health and safety of our guests and teammates our top priority,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president.

As a result of these changes, Princess Cruises is cancelling its 2021-2022 South America & Antarctica Program on Diamond Princess, and its 2022 World Cruise along with two December Island Princess cruises.

For guests booked on a cancelled cruise, Princess will offer to move them to an equivalent future cruise with the added benefit of protecting their 2021/2022 fare on their future cruise.