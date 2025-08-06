flynas Leads Arab Airlines in Reducing Carbon Emissions

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, ranked first among Arab airlines in reducing carbon dioxide emissions in 2024, according to the annual “Cirium Flight Emissions Review”, the trusted benchmark for flight emissions calculations for the global aviation sector.

The report, issued by Cirium, the world’s most trusted source of aviation analytics, ranked flynas 14th on the global list of the top 100 airlines in reducing emissions worldwide, highlighting the effectiveness of flynas’ sustainability policies.

flynas achieved the leading position in CO2 efficiency in the Arab world. The leading LCC joined the list of the top 15 performers globally, with its CO2 emissions reaching 61.5 grams per ASK (Available Seat kilometers) on its flights in 2024, representing a 1.6 percent decrease compared to 2023 levels, according to the report.

The report indicated that flynas’ total CO2 emissions amounted to 1.5 million tons in 2024, the lowest total among the top 15 companies on the global list. flynas achieved a reduction in emissions despite a 25.2% increase in flights during the year, the second-largest increase in the number of flights among the top 15 performers on the global list, according to the report.

The common factors among the efficiency-leading airlines are investing in fleet renewal, maximizing seat density where market allows, and optimizing operations, according to the report.

Last month, flynas took delivery of the 5th new A320neo aircraft since the beginning of the year, raising the share of this next-generation model to 58 planes in flynas’ all-Airbus fleet, which currently consists of 64 aircraft. Last July, flynas signed an agreement with Airbus to purchase 160 new aircraft, including 30 A330neo wide-body aircraft and 130 single-aisle aircraft, bringing the volume of its aircraft orders to 280 aircraft within seven years, making it one of the largest aircraft purchase orders in the region, in order to keep pace with the aviation sector growth in the Kingdom with the support of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs.

Boosting the A320neo aircraft share in flynas’ fleet reinforces the leading LCC’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, as the A320neo is considered the most advanced, environmentally friendly, and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft worldwide. The Airbus A320neo combines cutting-edge technology, environmental efficiency, and a high level of comfort. It is equipped with next-generation engines and enhanced aerodynamics, which reduce fuel consumption by 20% and significantly decrease its carbon footprint. Additionally, the noise level of this aircraft is much lower compared to previous models. Passengers onboard the aircraft will benefit from the widest cabin of any single-aisle aircraft and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system.

Sustainability occupies a pivotal position in flynas’ strategic plan for growth and expansion, launched under the title “We Connect the World to the Kingdom”, in parallel with the objectives of the National Civil Aviation Strategy to enable national air carriers to contribute to connecting KSA with 250 International destinations and to accommodate 330 million passengers and to host 150 million tourists yearly by 2030 and the objectives of the Pilgrims Experience Program (PEP) to facilitate access to the Two Holy Mosques.

flynas, the leading low-cost airline in the world and the best LCC in the Middle East, and the first airline listed on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) operates 139 routes to more than 70 domestic and international destinations in 30 countries with more than 2000 weekly flights and has flown more than 80 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations within its growth and expansion plan, and in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.