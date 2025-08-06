VIRGIN ATLANTIC CREATES MEXICAN-INSPIRED AFTERNOON TEA-QUILA EXPERIENCE

Fasten your tastebuds and prepare for take off, Virgin Atlantic is putting a spicy spin on a British tradition with the launch of a new fiesta-fuelled afternoon tea to celebrate its new route to Cancun, inspired by the flavours and destinations of Mexico.

With an eclectic menu, designed by Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch Chef, Barry Vera, the aptly named ‘Afternoon Tea-quila’ features a watermelon and steak finger sandwich, a grilled strawberry burrito, tequila chilli macarons, an iced early grey margarita and even cheddar and jalapeños butter scones topped with sticky short rib.

Launching during Afternoon Tea Week, ‘Afternoon Tea-quila’ is available at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch and will serve up some fiery Mexican flair on British tea-time classics to get taste-obsessed travellers in the mood before their holiday.

Inspired by Virgin Atlantic’s signature Mile High Tea—a modern take on British afternoon tea served at 38,000 feet—the menu invites guests to chip, sip and dip into bold Mexican flavours, with eclectic creations including:

Earl-garita: Infusing the traditional taste of earl grey with fiery kick of chilli lime perfume served through a theatrical experience at the table

The Finger Fruitwich: A fruity twist on a classic finger sandwich with a chipotle steak and salted chilli filling packed between a compressed watermelon crust

Strawburrito: A juicy grilled strawberry burrito filled with a refreshing lemon balm creme fraiche and a silky sweet dulce de leche

Bone Voyage Tacos: Prawn Tacos that pack a punch with a rich bone marrow salsa and finished at the table with tequila & lime foam

Mexi-scone: A flaky and buttery scone that combines the sharp kick of montgomery cheddar with jalapeño butter heat. Topped with sticky short rib for a rich, spicy and just the right amount of naughty combo



Tastier still, the tantalising tea could save travellers up to 65% off on a trip to Mexico, which complements Virgin Atlantic’s Afternoon Tea-quila, with a holiday package to Cancun, to celebrate Virgin Atlantic’s new route to Mexico.

Visitors will also be treated to Lime Curd & Raspberry Tart with a tequila gel and fruit scones paired with spiced tequila syrup clotted cream and strawberry and jalapeños jam as traditional afternoon tea is served up with a Mexican flare.

Afternoon Tea-quila will be available from 11th August to 24th August from 1pm - 4pm to celebrate Virgin Atlantic’s new three times weekly service from London Heathrow to Cancun. The new route will cater for increased demand for travel to sunny destinations as travellers search for warmer climes during the winter months. Whilst Brits will be heading off to Mexico when the new service launches on 19th October 2025, the airline is also seeing increased demand for Dubai with bookings up 72% year on year and Cape Town with a 38% increase in bookings from 2024.

Research shows that 71% of Brits voted Mexico as the top destination to travel for food culture as well as a 53% increase in Brits considering it as their next holiday destination over the last two years.

Over a third (34%) said that a thriving food scene is the number one factor they think about when booking a holiday, above museums (9%) and historic landmarks (28%). In fact, Brits are increasingly living their food dreams while on their travelling adventures, with 56% agreeing their travel itineraries revolve around foodie hotspots.

Executive Chef at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, Barry Vera commented: “Creating Afternoon Tea-quila has been a real celebration of flavour and fun, just as any great trip should be. With Virgin Atlantic jetting off to Cancun soon, we wanted to take tastebuds on a journey of their own, fusing the bold, punchy tastes of Mexico with British classics. We can guarantee that every element aims to surprise and delight.”

Corneel Koster, Chief Customer & Operating Officer at Virgin Atlantic, said: “As we count down to our much-anticipated return to the sun-drenched shores of Cancun this October, we’re inviting flavour-loving flyers to join us for a delicious detour - Afternoon Tea-quila. This bold new twist on our signature Mile High Tea blends the best of British tradition with the vibrant spirit of Mexico, served up in tiers stacked with tacos, tequila, sugar and spice. It’s the perfect way to toast Afternoon Tea Week and get inspired to visit the Riviera Maya - salud!”

To book a holiday to Cancun and to find out more about Afternoon Tea-quila visit here. Those unable to book the Afternoon Tea-quila, will still be able to get a taste of Mexico and expert holiday tips in Virgin Atlantic Holidays stores, with mini bottles of PATRÓN EL ALTO, a unique blend of PATRÓN Extra Añejo, Añejo and Reposado tequilas, available to all who book a trip to Cancun in selected stores* from 11 - 24 August. The London Heathrow Clubhouse will also be offering PATRÓN cocktails during the two week period.