Aer Lingus Unveils Major Mobile App Upgrade

Aer Lingus has unveiled a major refresh of its mobile app, as part of an extensive upgrade programme designed to transform the digital travel experience for its customers. This multi-million euro app investment is a key milestone in the airline’s broader digital vision to become a leader in customer-centric travel innovation.

The new and improved Aer Lingus app introduces several new features aimed at delivering a more seamless, intuitive and helpful experience for customers, especially on the day of travel. These enhancements were developed in close collaboration with a dedicated research panel of 1,300 Aer Lingus customers, ensuring that the upgrades reflect genuine passenger needs and preferences.

The mobile app upgrade has already resonated strongly with users, as reflected in the app’s jump in ratings, from 3 stars to 4.8 on Android and 4.7 on iOS. App downloads have also increased by one-third (33%) compared to the same period last year. Over 2.2 million people in Ireland and 3.5 million globally have used the Aer Lingus mobile app in the last 12 months, showing the growing importance of mobile-first options for customers.

Key app updates include:

Live Flight Status via Live Activities, viewable directly on users’ locked screens, keeping passengers informed in real-time.

Wayfinding Support through Dublin Airport and New York (JFK), providing easy navigation to gates and key amenities.

A Redesigned Home Screen, streamlining navigation for faster access to critical information.

A completely reimagined My Trips section, now featuring a travel assistant and streamlined access to trip extras, greatly improving the day-of-travel experience. Almost 90% of app users from a recent survey of 5,000 rated the improved My Trips section either 4 or 5 stars.

“Aer Lingus’ app upgrade is much more than just a facelift, it’s a major step forward in delivering a smarter, more personalised travel experience for our customers,” said Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer at Aer Lingus. “From real-time updates to in-airport navigation, we’re committed to improving every touchpoint of our customers’ journey. These improvements reflect our ongoing investment in digital innovation and our belief that technology plays a central role in creating the best possible travel experience.”

This latest app refresh is part of a larger, multi-year digital transformation initiative at Aer Lingus focused on using technology to simplify, support and enhance the end-to-end customer journey.

The Aer Lingus app is available to download on iOS and Android.