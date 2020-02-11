Heathrow seeks zero carbon emissions by mid-2030s

Heathrow has announced it will seek to become one of the first major aviation hubs in the world to go carbon neutral for its infrastructure.

The airport hopes to target zero carbon emissions by the mid-2030s.

Following investment of over £100 million in improving energy efficiency and generating and purchasing renewable energy, Heathrow has reduced carbon emissions from airport buildings and infrastructure by 93 per cent compared to 1990.

The remaining seven per cent of airport infrastructure emissions – including those from heating – will now be offset through tree planting projects in Indonesia and Mexico certified through the Verified Carbon Standard.

Of course, the figures do not include the far greater impact from aircraft at the airport.

Contributing to further carbon savings, this year Heathrow will be focused on ramping up improvements to sustainable transport links and ensuring it meets its target to transition all of Heathrow’s cars and small vans to electric and plug-in hybrid.

Marking today’s milestone, the airport is announcing a further investment of £1.8 million for 2020 to kick-start UK nature-based carbon saving projects.

Heathrow chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said: “Making our infrastructure entirely carbon neutral is a significant milestone and a testament to the determination of our airport to help spearhead a new era of sustainable aviation.

“Our sights are now set on working with the global aviation industry to deliver on net-zero by 2050, at the latest.

“We can and will cut the environmental cost of flying while keeping the benefits of travel for future generations.”

This news follows a commitment from the UK aviation industry to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, through an international approach, working with governments around the world and through the UN.