UAE Tour to set off from Palm Jumeirah

Master developer Nakheel is gearing up to welcome the world’s top cyclists for UAE Tour 2020.

The event sets off from the Pointe at Palm Jumeirah on Sunday.

Nakheel, sponsor of the White Jersey for the second consecutive year, is encouraging residents, their families and the general public to visit the Pointe on Sunday to witness the start of the event, which covers 1,122 kilometres over seven days.

Another Nakheel community, Jumeirah Islands, is also part of the UAE Tour, with cyclists passing through the entire development in stage four of the event on Wednesday, February 26th.

Sanjay Manchanda, chief executive of Nakheel, said: “This world class event is one of the most prestigious in the global sporting calendar, and a wonderful platform from which to showcase the country’s world-famous landmarks to millions of spectators, whether they are watching live at the scene or through global media.

“Our sponsorship of the White Jersey – for the second year in a row – reflects our values and beliefs, including supporting activities that promote health and wellbeing, and the acknowledgement of the best in young and upcoming talent.

“We are also particularly proud that our flagship development, Palm Jumeirah, has the honour of being the starting point for the UAE Tour, and wish the Abu Dhabi and Dubai Sports Councils, RCS Sport and all of the competitors every success for this spectacular sporting event.”

The race build-up begins at around 11:00, with cyclists setting off at 13:00.

There will be no road closures on Palm Jumeirah or at Jumeirah Islands during the event.

However, residents and visitors are encouraged to bear the race in mind when planning journeys, and to expect a very brief delay of no more than five minutes when cyclists are passing through.

Traffic management is being co-ordinated by the appropriate Dubai authorities, with Dubai Police escorting cyclists at all times.