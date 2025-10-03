First EDITION Branded Residences in the Middle East

Shamal Holding and Marriott International Inc. announced a signed agreement to bring EDITION branded residences and a hotel to Dubai Harbour. Set to be completed in 2029, The Dubai Beach EDITION will combine EDITION’s signature taste-making design, innovation, and consistent, excellent service, redefining luxury living and hospitality in one of Dubai’s most iconic seafront destinations.

Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer of Shamal Holding, commented: “With The Dubai Beach EDITION, we are introducing something truly special to Dubai. This luxury beachfront destination will feature the brand’s first residences in the region. EDITION is defined by its timeless elegance, refined modernity, and ability to create spaces that are both intimate and distinctive. These qualities reflect the spirit of Dubai: sophisticated, cosmopolitan, and always forward-looking. In collaboration with Marriott International, we are curating a destination that will stand out globally and further elevate Dubai as a world-class city for both travellers and residents.”

Jerome Briet, Chief Development Officer, Europe Middle East & Africa, Marriott International added, “The launch of The Dubai Beach EDITION development is an exciting addition to our growing luxury portfolio in Dubai. With best-in-class design, bespoke experiences, and a bold sense of place, this project will reimagine what modern luxury can be for travellers and residents seeking unique and exceptional experiences in the city. We look forward to working with Shamal Holding to enhance the standard of luxury hospitality and living in the city with this milestone project.”

Marking the debut of EDITION residences in the Middle East, The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION is set to usher in a new, refreshing benchmark of luxury lifestyle hospitality, building on Marriott’s global leadership in branded residential development. With plans to feature 165 two-three-and four-bedroom apartments, each residence will be crafted to embody the brand’s signature blend of contemporary luxury and refined simplicity, reflective of the surrounding destination. Residents will indulge in a suite of elevated resort amenities and services.

The beachfront development is also anticipated to include The Dubai Beach EDITION hotel planned to feature 185 rooms and suites with unobstructed sea views. True to the brand’s refined ethos, the resort is set to present a collection of distinctive culinary experiences.

The Dubai Beach EDITION and The Residences at The Dubai Beach EDITION will be located at Dubai Harbour, an iconic coastal destination that brings together luxury residences, hospitality, retail, and dining into a one-of-a-kind elevated maritime lifestyle experience. Set in close proximity to a private stretch of golden-hued beach, this destination perfectly blends beachfront living with urban vibrancy and breathtaking sea views.