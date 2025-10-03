Sheraton Hotels & Resorts Expands in Malaysia with the Opening of Sheraton Johor Bahru

Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Sheraton Johor Bahru, a modern landmark hotel poised to redefine the hospitality experience in one of Malaysia’s most dynamic cities. As the first Sheraton in Johor Bahru, this 345-room hotel brings to life the brand’s new vision as part of a worldwide transformation which focuses on design and experience signatures that foster community, gathering, and productivity in all areas of the hotel.

Positioned at the crossroads of culture, commerce, and connectivity, Sheraton Johor Bahru is strategically located just off the Woodlands checkpoint along the Singapore–Johor Bahru Causeway, offering effortless access to one of Southeast Asia’s most vibrant border cities. Just moments from iconic attractions such as the Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque, Johor Bahru Old Chinese Temple, and the lively Bazaar Karat Night Market, the hotel is the perfect gateway for cultural exploration, weekend getaways, and cross-border escapes. Families will also appreciate the proximity to Legoland Malaysia and Johor Premium Outlets. Seamlessly connected to major transport hubs, the hotel is a convenient 45-minute drive from Senai International Airport.

“The opening of Sheraton Johor Bahru is a milestone moment for us, as we introduce the brand’s innovative design and community-centric philosophy to key destinations across Malaysia,” said Ramesh Jackson, Regional Vice President, Malaysia & Indonesia, Marriott International. “With its prime location, thoughtful design, and intuitive service, Sheraton Johor Bahru is more than just a place to stay – it’s a place to belong, where guests can gather, connect, and experience the best of Johor Bahru.”

A Space to Gather, Connect, and Belong

Sheraton Johor Bahru’s lobby embodies the brand’s new design philosophy and serves as a welcoming heart of the hotel, a vibrant, open space thoughtfully designed to foster connection, productivity, and a sense of belonging. Bathed in natural light, the spaces create a warm and inviting atmosphere designed to bring people together. Whether it’s families, business travelers, or weekend escapers, the lobby is a place where everyone can feel at ease. Anchored by Sheraton’s signature Community Table, the space invites guests to gather, work, or unwind in an environment that blends residential warmth with modern functionality. Guests can also retreat into the soundproof Booths, offering a quiet space with privacy without breaking the flow of the open lobby experience.

Guest Rooms & Family Suites That Celebrate Togetherness

Featuring 345 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, Sheraton Johor Bahru offers a wide range of accommodations designed to suit every type of traveler. Among the highlights are the Family Room and Family Suite, purposefully designed to provide a welcoming haven for families. Each accommodation features two bedrooms, a master room with a king-sized bed for parents and a dedicated kids’ room with a playful bunk bed. The Family Suite includes a spacious bathroom with a bathtub, while the Family Room offers a sleek, functional layout. Both are adorned in a calming oceanic theme, with turquoise tones and coastal-inspired décor that spark imagination and serenity.

Guests staying in Club-level rooms and Marriott Bonvoy Elite members can enjoy exclusive access to the Sheraton Club, an elevated space designed for productivity and relaxation. From sharing stories over morning coffee or catching up on work with panoramic city views, the Sheraton Club provides an atmosphere of effortless sophistication.

An Epicurean Journey of Global and Local Flavors

Sheraton Johor Bahru invites guests to embark on a culinary journey, with a diverse selection of dining venues that cater to every palate:

Daily Social: A vibrant all-day dining restaurant inspired by bustling food markets, offering a mouthwatering selection of international and local cuisines. Guests can indulge in sumptuous breakfast spreads, hearty lunches, and sophisticated dinners in an inviting and dynamic atmosphere.

&More by Sheraton: A dynamic fusion of a coffee shop, market stall, and laidback bar, where guests can seamlessly transition from a morning coffee to an evening cocktail. The space is designed for both social gatherings and solo relaxation, with locally inspired beverages and freshly made pastries.

Soo Noodles: A celebration of authentic Asian flavors, featuring a carefully curated menu of noodle dishes crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. This venue also offers a Late-Night Supper menu, perfect for guests seeking a satisfying meal after a long day of exploration.

Unspoken Bar: A speakeasy-style hideaway where handcrafted cocktails, premium spirits, and curated wines take center stage. With its intimate ambiance, Unspoken Bar is the perfect destination for guests seeking a refined evening experience.

Dynamic Meeting and Event Spaces

Designed to be a premier destination for events, Sheraton Johor Bahru offers an impressive collection of eight versatile venues, including a grand ballroom that can accommodate up to 1,400 guests and flexible meeting rooms that can accommodate everything from corporate conferences to elegant weddings. With a total of over 2,295 square meters of event space, state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, and a dedicated team of event specialists, Sheraton Johor Bahru is an ideal setting for weddings, business meetings, social gatherings, and milestone celebrations.

Wellness and Relaxation Redefined

At Sheraton Johor Bahru, wellness and relaxation are never far away. Guests can maintain their fitness routine at the Sheraton Fitness Center, complete with the latest equipment, or take a refreshing dip in the scenic outdoor pool. Families can also enjoy access to Johor Bahru’s largest kids’ pool, reinforcing the hotel’s commitment to creating family-first spaces while retail enthusiasts can explore the connected SKS City Mall, offering a wide range of shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Sheraton Johor Bahru, a place where travelers and locals can connect, relax, and experience the warmth of our city,” said Vikas Malik, General Manager, Sheraton Johor Bahru. “Be it for business or leisure, our guests will find a welcoming haven where they can connect, recharge, and create unforgettable memories.”

For more information, please visit https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/jhbsj-sheraton-johor-bahru.