Disneyland Paris Unveils Its Spectacular Programme for Disney Enchanted Christmas

Disneyland Paris has unveiled its spectacular programme for Disney Enchanted Christmas, taking place from 8th November 2025 to 6th January 2026. Guests will enjoy glittering decorations, award-winning parades, enchanting shows, festive dining, exclusive merchandise, magical hotel experiences, and a dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration – making the resort the ultimate holiday destination.

At Disneyland Park, highlights include unforgettable encounters with Santa Claus[1] – joined this year for the very first time by Mrs. Claus – and appearances from Belle, from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Beauty and the Beast, in her winter dress. At Town Square, the iconic Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will return, brought to life by the voices of a live choir and joined by Mickey and Friends, as festive enchantment fills every corner of the Park.

At the heart of the programme is the return of Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade, a vibrant celebration bursting with light and emotion. The spirit of Christmas will shine throughout Disneyland Park, its boutiques, restaurants, and all the way through to its Disney Hotels, including Disneyland Hotel which offers guests of all ages a royal holiday dream. And to end the season on a high note, guests will ring in the New Year in a festive and magical atmosphere on 31st December 2025.

DECORATIONS AND EXPERIENCES THAT CAPTURE THE VERY ESSENCE OF THE HOLIDAYS

On the way into Disneyland Park, a majestic 24-metre-high Christmas tree towers over Main Street, U.S.A.® This central avenue, where snow will fall several times a day, will shine dazzlingly bright, leading guests as far as Sleeping Beauty Castle. Once a day in the Castle Courtyard, guests will have the chance to greet Aurora and Prince Phillip from Disney Animation’s classic film Sleeping Beauty, before heading off to meet other beloved Disney characters[2] such as Chip ‘n’ Dale.

Some, like Stitch or Goofy, will even play dress up in their favourite Santa suits! And of course, Santa Claus himself will be at Disneyland Paris, listening to last-minute Christmas gift wishes before embarking on his yearly long-haul journey. For the first time ever, Mrs. Claus will also appear, ready to share her heartwarming holiday stories.

The legendary end-of-year Mickey’s Dazzling Christmas Parade – the 2022 winner of the prestigious Brass Ring Award for “Most Creative Christmas/Holiday Show” bestowed by International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) – will make its dazzling return. Several floats will parade along Main Street, U.S.A., to the sound of exhilarating music, accompanied by Mickey Mouse and his friends, Disney Princesses and Santa Claus himself. As night falls, the parade will light up, adding an extra dash of magic.

In the afternoon, the Christmas spirit carries on at Videopolis Theatre[3] with Let’s Sing Christmas! a musical featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends – an opportunity to come and sing traditional Christmas carols such as Little Santa Claus or Jingle Bells.

Christmas is also the perfect time to step inside fully-fledged fairy tales. On this occasion, the Disney Princesses gather for the enchanting show Disney Princesses Holiday Season Celebration: a magical waltz performed at the foot of Sleeping Beauty Castle, where Mulan, Cinderella, Belle, Tiana, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel and Snow White delight young and old alike – once per day.

The magic of Christmas doesn’t stop there! This year, as evening falls, guests will gather on Town Square for the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony[4], accompanied by the harmonious voices of a live choir and appearances from Mickey and Friends. Throughout the night, the facades of Main Street, U.S.A. will sparkle with festive projections, enveloping guests in the spirit of the season.

A DELICIOUSLY FESTIVE CHRISTMAS

A wide array of culinary specialties awaits food enthusiasts in the destination’s restaurants and bars. And what could be better than getting warm and cosy while savouring a delicious meal in one of the 6 Chalets Gourmet[5] located at Place de Rémy and Rue de Paris in Walt Disney Studios® Park, or the 5 Chalets Gourmet[6] in Fantasyland® at Disneyland Park? The park’s restaurants will also offer comforting, gourmet creations with festive touches, enhancing the traditional flavours of the season, ideal for sharing with family or friends in the spirit of Christmas.

THE MAGIC OF CHRISTMAS UNDER THE TREE

To extend the enchantment at home, guests can choose from a wide range of holiday products – perfect for slipping under the Christmas tree or placing at the heart of the festive table!

Among this year’s must-haves: Mickey and Minnie plush toys in their festive outfits, a Mickey candy cane bubble wand, exclusive Disneyland Paris merchandise like shimmering Mickey and Minnie ornaments, a Loungefly bag featuring Mickey with a sack full of gifts (including Sleeping Beauty Castle!), not to mention Belle’s winter outfit cape[7], to be paired with the brand-new red sequin Minnie Ear Headband featuring Mickey icons. A varied selection that is sure to delight every guest and allow them to take home a unique souvenir from Disneyland Paris.

Christmas magic will also light up the table with a selection of festive items: a fairytale table runner featuring Sleeping Beauty Castle, an elegant Yule log dish, and a cinnamon-scented candle for a warm and comforting touch.

For the ultimate holiday immersion, La Boutique du Château, located inside Sleeping Beauty Castle and open all year long, is entirely dedicated to the magic of Christmas, offering enchanting festive merchandise whatever the season.

A ROYAL FAMILY CHRISTMAS AT DISNEYLAND HOTEL

A short stroll away from Disneyland Park, the magic of Christmas will come alive at Disneyland Hotel. This royal hotel, with its traditional Christmas décor, offers the most heartwarming family experience imaginable. During the Christmas season, a show replacing La Troupe Royal Disney in the lobby will feature the appearance of The Keeper of Time and The Light of Winter. This magical moment will transport guests into the heart of Christmas storytelling that is as funny as it is enchanting!

Magic will also embrace the hotel store with a new exclusive ornament inspired by Nutcracker Mickey, available in Disneyland Hotel’s signature colours. Children can also savour a unique experience with My Royal Dream[8], which will transform them into beautiful princesses or gallant princes through a selection of makeup, hairstyles, manicures, costumes and magical accessories.

Disneyland Hotel will offer refined Christmas-inspired gourmet dining, with themed desserts available at the Royal Banquet Buffet Restaurant, as well as a selection of exclusive drinks at the Fleur de Lys Bar. Festive menus will also be available for both Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

All Disney Hotels will be beautifully decorated for the occasion, each offering a unique seasonal atmosphere in harmony with the spirit of the holidays.

DISNEYLAND PARIS RINGS IN THE NEW YEAR IN STYLE

On 31st December, Disneyland Paris will bid farewell to 2025 in a unique setting and festive atmosphere. Disney characters will join the celebration to offer unforgettable encounters and brilliant memories. As the clock strikes midnight, spectacular fireworks will light up the night sky above Sleeping Beauty Castle – an unforgettable close to the year.

For further information about Disneyland Paris and Disney Enchanted Christmas, visit www.disneylandparis.com



[1] Until 25th December.

[2] You’ll have the chance to meet a variety of Disney Characters. However, we cannot guarantee the presence of specific Characters Please refer to the daily updates on the official Disneyland Paris mobile app and information displayed throughout the Disney Parks.

[3] Licence : L-R-2022-000700.

[4] From 21st November 2025.

[5] From 8th November 2025 in Disneyland® Park and Walt Disney Studios® Park. Service operated by a third party.

[6] From 8th November 2025 in Disneyland® Park and Walt Disney Studios® Park. Service operated by a third party.

[7] Available in boutiques at Disneyland® Park, Disney ® Village, and Walt Disney Studios® Park.

[8] This activity requires a reservation and is subject to an additional charge.